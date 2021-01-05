Van Meter wrestling on pause

Instead of preparing for their first home triangular of the season, the Van Meter wrestling team will start 2021 on a pause.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Bulldog grapplers won't be hitting the mats for the rest of the week. That means cancelling not only tonight's home battle with ACGC and East Union but also their participation in the triangular in Perry (against Perry and Bondurant-Farrar) on Thursday, Jan. 7 and the Winterset Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 9.

As it stands right now, the Bulldog grapplers are set to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 12 where they will battle a quadrangular against Saydel, Nodaway Valley and North Polk. Van Meter will be seeking to expand upon their 7-3 dual meet record. Should the meet go on, it will take place back inside Van Meter High School beginning at 5:30 p.m.