Waukee grapplers fall in close contest to top-ranked Southeast Polk

In perhaps the most exciting defeat of the season, the Waukee wrestling team fell just short in their top-10 battle with Southeast Polk on Monday, Jan. 4.

The match came down to a 33-33 tie in which Waukee claimed the final match of the night. Unfortunately for Class 3A's sixth-ranked Warriors, due to tie-breaking criteria, they ended up falling to the top-ranked Rams.

Waukee held their own and then some against visiting Southeast Polk inside the Field House. The Warriors totaled seven individual victories on the night which were made up of four victories by pinfall and three by decision.

It was the closest contest of the season so far for head coach Chad Vollmecke and company. Waukee brought their pinfall win total up to 44 on the season and on Monday, that included Griffin Gammell. The top-ranked Class 3A 182-pound wrestler kept his early-season winning streak alive with the quickest pin-fall victory of the night at 1:04.

In his first varsity competition of the 2020-21 campaign, Ben Reiland (285-pounds) produced the longest pinfall win of the night. Waukee's pinfall wins never touched two minutes and for Reiland, his win came in 1:32. Tanner Spyksma at 195-pounds denied Class 3A's sixth-ranked 182-pound wrestler (Aiden Grimes) a win in his move up and did so in 1:24. Meanwhile, Cater Freeman picked up his ninth overall win of 2020-21 with a pinfall victory in 1:29.

For the three victories by decision, perhaps one of the most exciting matches came at 138-pounds as Class 3A's fourth-ranked Cole Ferguson upset top-ranked Carter Martinson. That final came by a thin margin but one which kept Ferguson unblemished thanks to a 7-5 final. Connor Kelly, third-ranked at 126-pounds, made a very difficult task look easy as he bested Jack Lewis by a 5-1 final. Meanwhile, Jermaine Sammler (10th ranked at 160-pounds) captured the victory by an 8-4 decision.

Even with the final match win, Waukee ended up suffering their first dual meet loss of the season. Waukee is now 7-1 on the season and will look to add one more onto the win column as they host Johnston at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.