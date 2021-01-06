ADM boys basketball shows up big in senior night victory over Carlisle

In their first competition off of the holiday break, the ADM boys basketball team was seeking to capture victory as they honored their seniors on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Adel.

With the help of 63 percent shooting from the floor, the Tigers were able to honor their seniors and start 2021 out with a win, defeating the visiting Wildcats 60-34. It marked the fourth straight victory for ADM over Carlisle and their 19th win in the series over the past 28 battles with the Wildcats.

"It felt good, felt good to get time in for the guys who don't start often," began senior Ethan Juergens. "We played team defense the whole time and we've been working at practice none stop on our transitions and team defense."

A strong finish often comes after a fast start which is what the host Tigers did after shooting 70 percent in the first quarter. That put the Tigers up over the Wildcats 18-7 entering the second quarter of play. The hot shooting kept up in the second quarter as well with eight made shots out of 11 attempts which helped ADM take a commanding 32-13 lead into the halftime break. From there, a 14-8 third-quarter run put the Tigers up 46-21 which they then used to help seal the win with after 14 more fourth-quarter points.

"The fact that we have 12 seniors speaks volumes," said head coach Aaron Mager. "Usually with attrition, some guys think 'I'll do something else' but with this group, they've been so close with each other. They have great character, want to support each other, and pursue a goal bigger than themselves. Ethan Book is a great example of that. He may not get much playing time but he comes to practice ready to work and have fun. That's what we enjoy seeing out of these guys and our leaders."

It was a game that may have started out rough with a 7-1 deficit early, but the majority of the game saw ADM hold the advantage in large part due to their senior players. All told, ADM seniors accounted for all of their scoring on the night.

Leading the way on an individual note for ADM was Tate Stine-Smith. The senior captured 12 points from three-point range alone as he totaled 18 points on the night, marking a season-high.

"I thought he had a great floor game overall tonight," Mager said. "A lot of times he looks like a good athlete playing basketball but tonight he looked like a basketball player playing basketball. He was really in control of what he could do and what he was looking for. He was shooting threes, creating opportunities for others and overall just playing a strong game. If we can keep him playing at that level, we'll do good things."

Following up Stine-Smith included Ethan Juergens, who totaled 16 points on the night, while Logan Krantz was third in line with five points for the contest.

"It seemed tonight that some of the guys realized how they're going to play like Tate realized that he can shoot the ball really well which can help us moving forward," said Juergens.

The win overall moves the Tigers closer to the .500 mark at 3-4. ADM now will have their sights set on their upcoming battle in Winterset on Friday, Jan. 8 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ADM has won 20 out of the 29 games against the Huskies over the past 15 years but have dropped each of the last three.