DCG takes both matches in road triangular in Adel

Back in action for their second contest of 2021, the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team took the short drive to Adel for a triangular on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Mustangs met up with host ADM and fellow visitors in Carlisle and ended up adding two more dual wins in an unblemished outing. DCG captured victory in both matches in strong fashion beginning with a 63-15 win over Carlisle and ending the night with a 49-15 victory over ADM.

In total, DCG pumped out 21 individual victories on the night while suffering only seven combined losses. Most of the work was done the old fashioned way with 12 pinfall wins while four victories came via decision, three by forfeit, one by major decision and one by tech-fall.

DCG started out quite strong against Carlisle, sporting 11 individual victories. Most came by way of pinfall (nine to be exact), which included some speedy finishes. For Lane Nelsen at 160-pounds, he picked up his 10th win of the campaign with the fastest pinfall of the night in just 34 seconds.

Tucker Chambers (285) also kept it quick and picked up his first of two wins in 41 seconds. Will Weydert (106), Luke Stover (113), Logan Gard (120), Kieran Shawhan (132), Riley Kovaleski (138), Ben Brushaber (145) and Connor Pertzsch (170) all added to the pinfall totals as well for the match.

In their battle against host ADM, the Mustangs captured 10 victories but did so in a more diverse way. Only three of those victories came by pinfall (Shawhan, Gard and Caden Fenn, 152) while Stover, Brushaber and Pertzsch all claimed decision wins by marks of 7-3, 8-2 and 4-1 respectively.

There was one victory by major decision for both the match and the night overall for DCG. That honor went to Kovaleski who picked up just his second major decision win of the season by a 12-4 mark.

There was also one tech-fall victory on the night for the Mustangs and that came from the red-hot Jacob Fistler (126). Fistler came into the triangular without a loss to his name and that's exactly how he exited the night. One of his two wins came by tech-fall by a 25-10 margin. Fistler now owns the most wins by a Mustang so far this season with 19 wins, all without a loss.

Fistler was one of nine Mustang grapples to go unblemished on the night. That list also included Stover, Gard, Shawhan, Kovaleski, Brushaber, Pertzsch, Nash and Chambers. The unblemished night as a whole from the Mustangs improves their overall dual-meet record to 10-6 on the season.

DCG will have the chance to continue their winning ways as they have just one day of practice before they go right back out on the competitive mats on Saturday, Jan. 9. DCG will travel to Benton Community High School for the 17-team Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational. That all-day battle will begin at 9 a.m.