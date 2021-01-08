Waukee boys and girls bowling sweep Valley on senior night

Looking to both keep their winning ways going and honor their seniors, the Waukee boys and girls bowling teams hit the best of both worlds by sweeping rival West Des Moines Valley Thursday, Jan. 7.

From Warrior Lanes in Waukee, the boy's squad ended the night on top 2,978-2,65. For the boys, that meant the second win over the past three one-on-one battles with the Tigers. For the Warrior girls, they claimed victory as well, 2,459-2,259. That not only marked their highest team score of the season but their third consecutive win over Valley.

"Being on the bowling team throughout high school has been one of the most enjoyable things I've done," said senior Kierra Briggs prior to the season. "It's a great group and coach Roberts is so great."

The Waukee girls kept their 2020-21 winning ways going as they picked up their first conference win of the season. Four out of Waukee's six varsity bowlers totaled over 300 pins for the meet. Junior Kyla Slauson led the way for Waukee on the night and she did so in a big way. En route to earning her season-high series (379) and season-high game score (204), Slauson claimed the fifth-best high game and fourth-best high series among CIML-Iowa bowlers so far.

Slauson was followed by Cora Ostrem with 337 total pins on the night. She too produced new season-bests in high game (203) and high series (337). Briggs produced a single-game mark of 202 for a new season-best while Cari Crouse also walked away with a current season-best single-game high of 160 pins.

For the boys, they also honored their five seniors with the victory. Helping that winning cause included senior leaders Cameron Borst and Joseph Barnes III. The pair both shot over 415 and were two of three Warriors total to top 400 total pins for the contest.

Borst topped all bowlers on the night as he totaled 437 pins against Valley. Borst also led both teams in high-series (437) all while sporting a game-high 246 pins. Barnes III ended up with the third most pins totaled across the meet with 234. That's after Barnes III captured top-10 marks across the state in high series and high game in their season opener against Mason City.

Junior Seth Walter also had a strong night as he produced a new game-high of 209 on the night. Overall, Waukee had five of the top seven performances on the night.

"These seniors are great because they are extremely knowledgable and really make things easy as a coach," said first-year head coach Jonathan Kerr earlier this season. "They are always sound with their fundamentals and are great team guys with the way they interact and help with the younger bowlers."

Both the girls and the boys squads are now 2-0 on the season following their respective victories. Next up on the docket for both Warrior teams will be a trip back to Warrior Lanes on Thursday, Jan. 12 as they welcome in Des Moines Roosevelt for a non-conference battle beginning at 3:30 p.m.