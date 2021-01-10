ADM wrestling picks up three wins from Gary Christensen Invite

While some teams were resting at home, the ADM wrestling team was back in action on Saturday, Jan. 9 as they took on the 15 team Gary Christensen Duals.

Held in Winterset, the Tiger grapplers were placed inside Pool B alongside four other teams including Clarinda, Martenstale St. Mary's, Southwest Warren/Melcher-Dallas and Council Bluffs-Thomas Jefferson. Spring boarding off of their senior night performance, ADM ended up going 3-1 in Pool B play, besting Martensdale St. Mary's 48-24, Southwest Warren/Melcher-Dallas by a razor-thin 39-38 margin and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-18. Their lone loss came at the hands of Clarinda by a 51-27 final.

As a team, the Tigers totaled 32 individual victories withe the bulk of their work coming by way of pinfall (16 victories) or forfeit (12 victories). ADM also captured four wins by decision to round out their victories for the tournament. Highlighting the day was a pair of 4-0 performances and a 2-0 performance. The perfect four match performances went to Jake Alexander at 106-pounds and Ben Smith (132). Dylan Busta picked up a pair of forfeit victories to go 2-0 on the day.

Smith picked up his 13th victory of the season and his first of three pinfall victories (second of four for the season) in ADM's opening match against Martensdale St. Mary's. The Tigers totaled nine wins with four coming by way of forfeit, two by decision, and three by pinfall. Alongside Smith, Cooper Greenslade (113) also picked up a pinfall victory, doing so in just 41 seconds and becoming one of five pinfall wins on the day. Tate Hook (126) rounded out the pinfall victories in the match at 2:20.

The closest victory of the day for ADM came against Southwest Warren/Melcher-Dallas as the Tigers skated by with a one point victory. Just seven individual victories made up the team win but they were enough to get the job done. There were five pinfall victories for the match coming from Alexander (2:34), Smith (1:27), Chris Simmons (152, 2:00), along with Nathan Royer (160) with the third-quickest win of the day in just 34 seconds. Also added into that pinfall win list was senior Dallas Trigg (182) who collected his first such win of the day and the season. Greenslade won a marathon battle with a 17-12 decision while Tom Hook rounded out the victories with a win via forfeit.

Diversity wasn't abundant in the battle against Class 3A's Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. The wins for ADM came either by pinfall or by forfeit with the majority of the victories coming from the latter. Two of the fastest pinfall victories for ADM came in that match with Smith securing a 28-second victory while Trigg captures the quickest win of the day with a pin-fall in just 24 seconds. Tate Hook (2:14), Tapken (1:12) and Heitz (who moved to 220) also claimed victory in 4:41.

The only defeat the Tigers suffered was at the hands of Clarinda. Alexander, Tom Hook, Smith, Royer and Tapken all claimed victories in the battle.

Overall, it was a successful outing for the majority of the Tiger grapplers as five wrestlers picked up 3-1 marks for the day. Five Tigers picked up 2-2 records as well. With the 3-1 mark across the day, ADM now heads into a new week of action with an 8-6 record in dual meet action. Next up on the docket for head coach Christopher Hatchitt and company will be a conference showdown on Thursday, Jan. 12. They will be on the road in Perry as they battle a triangular with the host Bluejays and Carroll beginning at 5:30 p.m.