Waukee boys swimming dominates the waters once more in Johnston

Back in action for the third time in the past seven days, the Waukee boys swimming team took to the competitive waters on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Warriors took the short drive to Johnston where they took on a six team field in the Johnston Invitational. The Warriors have had plenty of success as of late capturing three titles in the past three appearances. The 2021 edition came in near unblemished fashion as the Warriors won 9 of 11 events to take the crown with 409 team points.

Overall, that also meant 14 top-three finishes on the day. It all kicked off with the 200-yard medley relay. The foursome of Sam Davey, Jackson Whitaker, Drew Reiter and AJ Abram overcame a slight early race deficit and led in each of the last two legs to take first with a time of 1:38.75.

That was followed by the sophomore duo of Asher Havenhill and James Coffey, who placed first and second respectively in the 200-yard freestyle event. Havenhill captured his fifth straight outing with at least one first place finish, capturing the 200-yard freestyle title with a time of 1:47.99. Coffey captured second thanks to a time of 1:50.73.

Of nine first-place finishes, four of them came from two individuals as sophomore Sam Davey and junior Drew Reiter both captured a pair of first-place finishes.

Out of the 16 swimmer field in the 200 IM, Davey not only topped them all, but did so with a season-best time of 1:59.30. He was followed closely by Klein Brock who clocked in a time of 2:05.48 for third place. Davey also captured the crown in the 100-yard butterfly event with a new best time of 54.13 seconds. Asher Havenhill also recorded his best 100-yard butterfly time of the year with a mark of 55.32 seconds, good enough for third place out of the 17 swimmer field.

Also clocking in a season-best time was Reiter, who also took part in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday. Although he didn't capture a new team-best, his time of 22.05 seconds marked the best mark of the season for Reiter as he placed first. The junior also claimed victory in the 100-yard freestyle at 47.74 seconds, falling just a second off of the teams' current season-best but did capture his personal best.

Other first-place finishers on the day included AJ Abram in the 500-yard freestyle. The sophomore picked up his season-best time in that event with a mark of 4:51.02.

The relay events are a big strength for the Warriors again this year. That continued with the 200-yard free relay with the group of Reiter, Cooper Rogers, Havenhill and Abram who toppled the 12-team field with a collective time of 1:29.57. Waukee ended the day on a first-place note as their 400-yard free relay group also took the top spot. With a group consisting of Davey, Rogers, Coffey and Abram, Waukee bested the 11-squad field with a time of 3:17.56.

With another successful outing in the books, the Warriors will now look to their next outing which will come at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Valley High School.