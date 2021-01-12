Van Meter girls basketball extends winning streak against Grand View Christian

The winning streak continues on for the Van Meter girls basketball tam as they started out the week on Monday, Jan. 11 with a home victory against Grand View Christian.

The victory marks the third straight win for the Bulldogs as they collected their third win against the Thunder by a 50-41 final. It was a game that felt in control for Van Meter from the get-go. The Bulldogs surged out to a hot start as they rounded out the first quarter of action with a 14-7 lead.

Overall, the Bulldogs shot 42 percent from the floor and a lot of that production came in the shootout of a second quarter with 28 combined points. Van Meter ended up keeping their edge with a 16-12 second quarter run to lead comfortably at the half 30-19. The defensive effort showed very strong as the second half began with Van Meter limiting Grand View Christian to just seven third-quarter points. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs posted up 15 points, marking the fourth time this season where Van Meter had posted three consecutive quarters of 10 points or more.

All that helped the Bulldogs overcome a 15-5 fourth-quarter run by the visiting Thunder and eventually led to their 50-41 victory.

Along with shooting 42 percent overall from the field, Van Meter posted a 33 percent shooting mark from three-point range. They also connected on 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. That along with a nine game high with 16 assists helped to overcome their 13 turnovers for the contest.

Individually, junior Zoie Vaught led the Bulldogs for the fourth time this season and did so with 13 points. That came on 5-of-12 shooting and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Vaught also had one of her strongest nights off the glass with nine rebounds for the contest. Senior Jorja Hanselman had a strong night as well, posting up 11 points on 66 percent shooting while leading the way in scoring with three assists for the night.

With the victory, the Bulldogs are now 7-4 on the year and will be back in action on the road Tuesday, Jan. 12 as they travel to Truro for a conference battle with Interstate-35. The Bulldogs have claimed 10 straight victories over the Roadrunners and are looking for number 11 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.