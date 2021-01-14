DCG basketball sweeps conference battle against Norwalk

Back in action for the first time this week, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls and boys basketball teams welcomed in a conference battle on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at home.

Both Mustang squads took on Norwalk as the Class 4A fifth-ranked girls won 59-37 while the top-ranked 3A boys team rebounded from their only loss of the season with a 50-43 final.

In the double-header opener, the Mustang girls secured their ninth straight victory over the Warriors. It marked the fifth time this season where the Mustangs scored 10-plus points in three consecutive quarters. From a night that saw DCG shot 48 percent from the floor, there wasn't a single quarter where the Mustangs suffered a deficit. That began right out of the gates with an 18-6 first-quarter run and turned into a 37-19 half-time advantage. The second half meant outscoring the visiting Warriors 14-13 in the third-quarter and 8-5 in the final frame.

DCG produced a three-game high 15 assists to go along with 31 assists, along with forcing 14 turnovers on the night.

Individually, sophomore Emma Miner produced her fourth straight double-digit scoring effort with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead the way for DCG. Miner also paced the way off the glass with six rebounds. Freshman Vanessa Bickford touched up 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the game. Ella Lampe posted five assists on the night which boosts her total to give her a team-high 38 assists on the year.

For the night cap, the DCG boys exacted revenge for their only loss of the season as they shot 45 percent from the floor while missing just two free throws all night. DCG came out of the gates pretty strong on a 16-10 run. That lead diminished slightly with a 12-11 run by Norwalk in the second quarter for a 27-22 DCG lead at the half.

There wasn't much separation in the second half but a 14-12 advantage in the third quarter was enough to keep the lead as both teams posted nine points in the final frame. Thanks to 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range, Cole Glasgow paced the Mustang lineup with 20 points on the night. The junior also led the way off the glass with eight rebounds. Luke Rankin had his customary solid night with 12 points scored and a team-leading seven assists which now brings the senior up to 83 assists. That mark now ranks fourth-best in the state across all four classes.

The win for DCG broke a nine-game losing skid against Norwalk and improves their current record to 8-1.

Next up on the docket for both the girls and boys squads will be a home battle against Newton on Friday, Jan. 15. The Mustang girls will tip things off at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys contest at 7:45 p.m.