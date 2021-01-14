Waukee boys bowling picks up road victory over Dowling Catholic

Following their 42-pin win over Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday, the Waukee boys bowling team was back in action on a quick turnaround with a road contest on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

It was the first road battle of the season for the Warriors as they traveled to the Val Lanes Recreation Center for a contest with Dowling Catholic. Thanks to three of the top five individual scores belonging to Waukee, the Warriors ran away with the meet 2,859-2,691.

It comes as no surprise that the talented Joseph Barnes III found his way to the top of the scoring list across both teams. The senior ended the night sporting 449 total pins. Barnes III also led with a high-series of 449, averaging 224 pins per game. Junior Seth Walter also had a night to remember as he produced a new season-best high-series with 394. His two games comprised of a 205 and a 189 and ended up placing him third overall for the meet.

That 394 mark was matched by Parker Asche as the senior produced games of 202 and 192 for the meet. Rounding out the Warrior lineup included Cameron Borst, who totaled 374 pins on the night courtesy of a 191 and a 183 score, while sophomore Luke Adams totaled a 189 and Justin Neumann totaling a 166 score.

Another win over the Maroon keeps the Warriors record unblemished at 4-0 on the season. Their next battle will come with a little more space in between competition on Thursday, Jan. 21 as they host Ankeny beginning at 3:30 p.m. from Warrior Lanes.