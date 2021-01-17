Drake leads the way as Van Meter/Earlham wrestling competes in Perry

Following a successful home stand, the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team was back in action on Saturday, Jan. 16.

They took the lengthy drive to Perry where they battled in the annual Perry Invitational. Among the 19-team field that included three top-10 ranked teams, the Bulldogs collected a total of 102 team points for eighth place.

The top three teams for the meet included Class 2A's fifth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton in third with 168 points, Logan-Magnolia with 200 points and Class 2A's top-ranked team in West Delaware with 295 team points to take the team invitational crown.

It was a fairly strong outing overall as Van Meter/Earlham sported 22 individual victories for the invite. Five wrestlers picked up at least three victories for the invite and leading the way was Tristan Drake at 132-pounds.

The junior cut through his first three matches like butter sporting two pinfall victories and his third decision victory of the year (5-4). His only loss of the day came in the title bout as he fell to West Delaware's Reliy Dolan. For his efforts, Drake finished with a second-place finish and 22 team points to lead the Bulldogs.

Not too far behind Drake was the performance put on by Jackson Boese (145). The sophomore boosted his record to 17-9 with a 3-2 mark in Perry. En route to a fourth place finish and 15 team points, Boese struck for two decision victories and one pinfall margin for a fourth-place finish.

Riley Harger (120) also finished fourth on the day as the senior secured 14 team points. Harger boosted his overall record for the year to 21-4 with no two victories being the same. Harger secured a victory by pinfall (4:00) to begin the day while also earning a shutout 13-0 victory and a 5-3 decision to conclude his victories for the day. His lone defeats came against Class 3A's fifth-ranked Ethan Mahony of Dowling Catholic in the quarterfinal and third-place matches.

There were two fifth-place finishes across the invitational for Van Meter/Earlham and they included Mason Drake (126) and Payton Harger (113). Drake used two pinfall victories and a 13-6 decision to pick up his 17th victory of the 2020-21 campaign. Meanwhile, Harger collected his 16th victory of the season on the heels of a 12-2 major decision, a 6-5 decision and a pinfall by 1:11.

Two wins each led to eighth-place finishes for three Bulldog grapplers in Nic Swalla (170), Trey Bond (182) and Aiden Hansen (195). Swalla improved to 12-6 while Bond improved to 8-3 and Hansen to 10-7.

In total, the Bulldogs collected 13 wins via pinfall, six from decision, all along with two major decision wins.

Following their successes in Perry, Van Meter/Earlham will now set their sights on their next outing which will come on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in a road triangular against host Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley, beginning at 5:30 p.m.