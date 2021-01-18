Waukee boys swimming takes down Valley on the road

Back in the competitive waters and looking to keep their record unblemished, the Waukee boys swimming team took on rival West Des Moines Valley on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Thanks to the help of 18 top-three finishes, the Warriors captured the team victory easily over the Tigers 102-68. All that was made up of nine first-place finishes, a pair of second-place finishes and seven third-place finishes.

The 200-yard medley relay group of Asher Havenhill, Klein Brock, Jackson Whitaker and Drew Reiter captured the initial first-place finish of the night with a combined time of 1:39.01.

Havenhill had quite the outing overall and was one of three Warriors to place first in two individual events. Overall, the sophomore took part in four first-place finishes which included the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard free relay where he joined up with Sam Davey, Cooper Rogers and AJ Abram to capture a top time of 1:28.19.

It was another very successful outing on the relay front as the 400-yard relay also took first with a time of 3:18.63.

Reigning state individual champion Drew Reiter also continued his streak of claiming two first-place finishes. Coming into the day, Reiter had done so in every meet so far this season and he continued that streak capturing the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly (51.64 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (58.95 seconds).

AJ Abram was also a multiple first-place finisher on the day. The sophomore kicked off the individual events with a top finish as he bested the entire seven-swimmer field with a time of 1:46.51 in the 200-yard freestyle event. He matched that with a top finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.38 seconds.

Other first-place finishers included James Coffey, who set a new season-high in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:42.44. Coffey came close to a second top finish but ended up settling for second place in the 200-yard individual medley. Out of the seven-swimmer field, Coffey finished just one second off of the top spot with a time of 2:02.37, just 37-tenths of a second off of his top time in that event for the year.

Up next for the Warriors will be a special home meet on Tuesday, Jan. 19 as Waukee battles Dowling Catholic on senior night. Each of the last five years Waukee has taken the team win on senior night. They will be searching for the same result as they kick things off beginning at 5:30 p.m. from the Waukee YMCA.