ADM wrestling splits road triangular in Boone

Following their strong homestand in their weekend dual tournament, the ADM wrestling team took on a road triangular to kick off the new week on Monday, Jan. 18.

The Tigers were involved in a road triangular in Boone where they battled it out with the Winterset Huskies and host Toreadors. Overall it was a split decision with ADM taking the win over Boone 42-36 while falling to Winterset 47-21. The Tigers captured 12 individual victories with the majority coming by way of forfeit (six) followed by three wins via decision and three wins via pinfall.

In their victory over the host Toreadors, ADM struck eight individual victories. After capturing four straight pinfall victories in the home dual tournament on Saturday, senior Nathan Royer (160-pounds) went 1-1 on the day with his lone victory coming by way of forfeit. He was one of five Tigers to do so against Boone including Nathan Tapken (170), Gage Davis (152), Cooper Greenslade (113) and Jake Alexander (106).

The other victories against the Toreadors included Tate Hook (126), who picked up one of his first decision wins of the season by an 8-7 final and Ben Smith (132). Smith, who also had a strong weekend, captured one of his two wins by a 3:11 pinfall. Smith and Gabe Heitz both went undefeated on the night. Heitz was victorious in two different weight classes, including a 4-3 decision at 220-pounds against Boone.

Such success wasn't as easy to come by against Winterset for ADM. The Tigers captured just four victories for the match. Smith captured his second of two wins by a 5-4 decision while Heitz moved back down to 195-pounds with a pinfall victory in 3:36. Thomas Nugent (138) picked up the longest pin-fall win of the season for him at 5:20 while Kadin O'Connor (145) rounded out the match victories with a forfeit win.

With the night's results, ADM now improves their dual meet record to 12-8 on the season. Next up is a one-on-one battle with Gilbert at home tonight in Adel.