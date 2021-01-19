Waukee boys swimming dominates Dowling on senior night

The Waukee High School boys swimming team honored their six seniors in the biggest way possible on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In their final home contest of the 2020-21 campaign, the Warriors posted a 110-60 blowout over visiting Dowling Catholic. Waukee was effective in the water, capturing first place in nine out of the 11 events and tying their season-best with 21 top-three finishes.

"Senior night is always bitter-sweet," said head coach Dan Briggs. "You always want to go out as the winners for the seniors especially when some of those guys have helped make the success happen. They've all pulled their own weight. To do so against Dowling makes things extra special."

The win over the Maroons marked the seventh regular-season dual conference crown for the Warriors over the past 11 seasons.

"It's a lot different experiencing senior night when you are the senior," Waukee senior Jackson Whitaker said. "Every senior night there's always at least one role model that I see up there. It's different when you're the one walking up there and you think about who you're being a role model to on this team. I've tried to be that role model in different ways throughout this year and I hope that the underclassmen can think of me in that way."

Whitaker picked up his first top finish in the 100-yard breaststroke this season. He captured the victory over the rest of the seven-swimmer field with a season-best time of 1:02.90.

"Dan's been having me do a couple of different events, the 200-IM, not my favorite but I've pushed through it," began Whitaker. "The breaststroke event, it's always nice to get first in that on senior night. I think I'm in a really good spot in that for the district meet."

Of course, Whitaker wasn't the only one to take part in a podium finish. As has been the case from the very first meet of the season, Waukee had two individuals bring home a pair of first-place finishes each.

Sophomore Cooper Rogers and junior Drew Reiter also earned podium finishes. Reiter captured his first top finish in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:44.87 for his fastest time in that event all season. He followed that up with his first top finish in the 100-yard backstroke event this season with a time of 52.78.

"Tonight was the last real chance to put these guys in different events than what they normally swim in and they did a great job," Briggs said. "We have such a versatile team filled with guys who can compete at a high level in just about any event. About a third of the actual entries had no times having not swum in certain events all season. These guys aren't afraid of who they're competing against and what event they're competing in."

Rogers' first taste of a top-time came in 50-yard freestyle where he clocked in a time of 22.75 seconds to lead the pack. He turned around in the very next varsity event and placed first in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 55.82 seconds.

Other big nights for the Warriors included fellow sophomore AJ Abram, who highlighted his night individually with a first-place finish in the 200-yard IM (1:57.86) for a new season-best mark. Abram also took third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.50).

"What more can you say about the heart and effort these guys put into every meet, every event," Briggs said. "Abram was a little tired after the 200-IM but still pushed through and gave 100 percent effort with a great finish."

Freshman Klein Brock placed third behind Abram in the 200-yard IM (2:05.19) and second in the 100-yard freestyle (51.28). Asher Havenhill also had a strong outing with a pair of second-place finishes including his best time of the season in the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.28) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.80).

It was another dominating performance of 40 points or more for the Warriors, who continue to show their depth.

"We have guys on this team on the JV squad who would easily be on varsity otherwise," Briggs said. "We've got so many guys with 50 split times and there are many teams out there who would love to have one guy like that, let alone the large amount that we have."

Waukee was also strong on the relay front as all three relays captured first place. The 200-yard medley relay of Sam Davey, Klein Brock, AJ Abram and Whitaker placed first with a time of 1:41.02. Reiter, Davey, Rogers and Havenhill earned first in the 200-yard free relay (1:29.22). The festivities were rounded out with the 400-yard freestyle where Abram, Rogers, Reiter, and Havenhill took first place with a collective time of 3:16.97.

The Warriors will now set their sights on the CIML Central Conference meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Summit Middle School.

"With the talent and the drive that we have from this squad, we're really excited about what we could potentially do at conference," Briggs said. "It's hard for other teams to plan against us because they never know what our events could look like due to our versatility. We're excited to continue this season strong."