Briggs highlights as Waukee girls bowling captures victory over Ankeny

The Waukee girls bowling team kept the winning train going as they welcomed in Ankeny on Thursday, Jan. 21 during the team's fourth home meet of the season.

With a strong team performance and the help of a season-best performance from senior Kiara Briggs, Waukee strolled to a 2,463-2,348 victory over the visiting Hawks. Four out of the six bowlers for Waukee totaled a series of 300 or better. That marked the fourth such time the Warriors have had for or more 300 series bowlers in a single meet.

"Definitely for our round one we had more bowlers be where they should have been," said head coach Christopher Roberts. "We want to have our bowlers shoot over a 300 series. We have to gain a little more consistency out of our younger bowlers but altogether it was a strong night."

Leading the charge for the Warriors was senior Kiara Briggs who stepped up after an absence to bowl a season-best 409 series. It was the first time this season Briggs topped the 400 pin mark and it came with the help of a single-game high 233 in game two.

"Kiara comes after missing some time but she seemed more relaxed and rested," Roberts said. "She was consistent with mechanics and you could tell experience played a factor tonight. We see a balance across the team where if one person is down as Cora was below where she should be Kiara stepped up and bowled her best performance of the season tonight."

Briggs combined that with a game one score of 175. That was a big part in the 147 pin lead the Warrior girls held leading up to the bakers games. That helped to hold off a strong push by the visiting Hawks who won three out of the five bakers games.

"We didn't have our strongest performance in bakers but it was still pretty good," Roberts said. "We just need to find our balance a little more especially when we go up against teams who are more consistent with higher scores especially in the postseason."

Following Briggs for the Warriors was junior Morgan Marean who posted a strong game two score (180) and finished with 349 for the meet. Fellow junior Kyla Slauson produced a game one score of 157 followed by a game two score of 170. The rest of the Warrior lineup included Cora Ostrem (308) followed by Cari Crouse (273) and Adria Steinmetz (256).

"Where we need more from, we started to see those bowlers step up more than they have in the past," Roberts said. "That's something we'd like to see more on a consistent basis. Tonight was a good step in that direction."

Waukee has now extended their winning streak to five games and remain undefeated, one of only a handful of teams in the state to stake that claim. They will seek to continue that effort as they get ready for their next contest on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as they welcome Urbandale to Warrior Lanes.