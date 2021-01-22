Waukee boys bowling battles back to defeat Ankeny in home contest

Persistent had to be the word of the day for the Waukee boys bowling team as they battled it out in a non-conference contest with Ankeny on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Warriors were down 58 pins heading into the baker games and they pushed through to defeat the visiting Hawks 2,787-2,684. Four Warriors walked away with series scores over 300. That helped Waukee claim their fifth straight win as they now become one of just four teams in the state with a zero in the loss column.

As they bested the Hawks for the third time in the past four years, they had to erase a 1,846-1,788 deficit after the first two games. They did so by claiming four out of the five bakers' games for a round-two total of 999 pins compared to 838 for Ankeny. Three of Waukee's bakers' games totaled over 200 including game two where they posted one of their highest individual baker scores at 242.

"We had a rough start in the first two games so we knew we really had to bring it and we really pulled through with the energy, everybody got loud," said senior starter Parker Asche.

The only baker game that Waukee lost out on was game five but by then, it was practically in hand for the Warriors.

"We were definitely all able to find consistency in those bakers games," Asche said. "We were all on that one lane so we didn't have to switch (lanes) and figure it out on both."

Leading the way through round one (the first two games) was senior leader Cameron Borst. The multi-year varsity starter posted one of his higher series of the year with a 437 to lead the Warriors. That was made up of a team-best 232 game one score which also paced all bowlers for the meet. Fellow senior Joseph Barnes III followed that up with a series score of 361 and included a game one score of 179 and a game two score of 182.

Seth Walter wasn't too far behind as he totaled a 359 series while Luke Adams walked away with an even 300, Justin Neumann with a 285 and rounded out with Asche's 231.

"We were definitely having fun because our teammates have our backs and we've got the next one always," said Asche.

Overall, the night marked another win for a team that was sidelined for the first two weeks of the season and has had to play catch-up ever since.

"We were bummed out at the beginning of the season but we just kept pushing," Asche said. "As seniors, we really want this so we want to come out and win every single meet and go all the way to state."

Next up on the docket for the Warrior boys will be a varsity boys only contest at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 at Game Day Lanes in Des Moines against Johnston.