ADM basketball teams beat Boone, wrestlers take on conference

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Boys basketball sweeps Toreadors

Following a loss to Bondurant-Farrar, ADM (6-8) won back-to-back games against Boone (2-9) to cap the week. Facing the Toreadors on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 due to rescheduling the first game in December, the Tigers found themselves comfortably on top in both games with different driving forces.

Thursday's game at home saw a star-turn from Vince Benetti who put up 22 points while missing just three shots from the floor. Averaging 10.4 points per game as a sophomore, Benetti reached a new career-high that lifted quickly separated the Tigers with a 59-49 win.

Friday's action on the road was even stronger with a 59-45 victory with a more evenly spread attack led by Benetti (11 points), Grant Garton (14) and Ethan Juergens (9). Boone stole 11 ADM possessions, but with the Tigers' big men like Dylan Anderson (6 rebounds) controlling the glass with 32 rebounds to 24, the Toreador pressure was steadily extinguished.

First split ADM, Boone girls series since 2013

A series that has had ADM's momentum the past two seasons with four straight wins over Boone, this season ended in a split decision as both teams defended their home court.

Boone (7-6) made a convincing argument in the first game in Adel with a lead three quarters through but the Tigers (5-12) turned a corner in the final minutes on a 13-5 run, coming back to win 36-32 win. More than Aniston Smith's 12 points as a solid base, ADM found a way to silence Boone's prolific Emily Dighton to just six points as she was just 2-of-15 from the field.

Dighton returned closer to form Friday in Boone, leading the Toreadors to a 50-33 win as she crossed double digits. As a whole, ADM also shot a better game at 30 percent efficiency but was unable to keep up from the outside where Boone made is living, making seven three-pointers compared to just two for the Tigers.

The ADM boys and girls teams are back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 2 as they take on Perry at home.

Crowded conference action muffles ADM wrestling

ADM saw seven Tigers place at Saturday's Raccoon River Conference tournament. At the top of the team's list were Jake Alexander (106 pounds), Gage Davis (152) and Nathan Royer (160) each walked away fourth in their weight class.

With just five matches to his name coming into Saturday, Davis had his most successful showcase of the season as he finished 2-2 as the five-seed. Dallas Trigg (182) also climbed up one placement as he finished fifth.

Also contributing points were Evan Vanomy (120, 6th); Ben Smith (132, 5th); and Gabe Heitz (195, 6th). Collectively, ADM finished ninth of 10 teams. Bondurant-Farrar finished as this year's champion.

The wrestlers are back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 2 as they travel to Perry.