DCG basketball splits with Indianola, Fistler wins conference title

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Fillies win revenge match with ranked Indianola

After climbing up to No. 3 in the latest Class 4A polls, Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) squeezed out a ranked win Friday against Class 5A No. 15 Indianola (13-4).

The 38-35 win for the Fillies exacts revenge for the loss the Indians dealt early in the season. Both games saw DCG jump out to early leads, but Friday's game saw longer staying power with more muscle down low.

Indianola was able to slowly creep into the first meeting with high-efficiency shots and preventing DCG's second chances. Friday's script was reversed as the Mustangs won the rebound battle 30-23 while avoiding foul trouble to suppress Indianola's attack.

Ella Lampe led DCG with 11 points and five rebounds with secondary help from Emma Miner's six points and six boards.

Indians win overtime thriller with Mustangs

In a higher-scoring affair, DCG's boys were put on notice by Indianola in a 76-72 overtime loss. Not only did it take extra minutes to settle the score, both the Mustangs (11-2) and Indians (9-6) gave a bigger show for the expanded crowd compared to the 52-42 DCG win earlier in the season.

No single player scored more than 11 points in that December meeting as both teams shot below 50 percent. Such momentum was not a problem Friday as DCG shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and had two exciting turns from Bo Huston (27 points) and Luke Rankin (17 points, six assists).

Indianola nearly mirrored that production shooting 51 percent overall while Drew Kingery hung 25 points. Just behind the Mustang's production on those counts, it was foul trouble that tipped the scales. The Indians turned 25 free throws into 20 points, holding off DCG's fourth-quarter comeback.

While the Indians are not ranked compared to the top-five Mustangs, the series has been filled with parity as no team has had a clean season sweep in the matchup's history. Indianola holds a 5-4 advantage since 2017.

Fistler leads pack at conference tourney

DCG finished exactly in the middle of the pack Saturday, taking fourth-place at the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament in Newton. Topping the charts for the Mustangs, Jacob Fistler was once again crowned.

Last year's 106-pound champion, Fistler walked away unscathed in the 126-pound class with three wins for the title. He's currently ranked No. 8 in Class 3A with a record of 40-3 this season.

Luke Stover (113) and Caden Fenn (152) also advanced to title rounds but walked away with silver hardware. DCG had four other place third overall with Carson Springer (120), Riley Kovakelski (138), Connor Pertzsch (170) and Cuin Cullen (182) each winning multiple matches.