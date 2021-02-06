Van Meter extends win streak, shuts down Madrid

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Nearing the end of the regular season, Van Meter (12-6) and Madrid (5-14) got together Friday night on the Bulldogs' court to end someone's win streak. With the house advantage, the Van Meter girls walked away unscathed winning 56-26.

Thou shalt not enter

Scoring against the Bulldogs hasn't been an easy ask as teams average just 40 points per game against the Van Meter defense. And with Madrid's offense averaging 30 points in comparison, slicing through for a win would be a greater challenge than the Tigers have faced during their three-game win streak.

Madrid learned early on how tight and aggressive Van Meter's line of defense can be as the Bulldogs were tethered to the hip, blocking off access down the lane. In turn, the Tigers were afforded three points in the first quarter where Van Meter built a cushion on the scoreboard.

With access points cut off to the lane and shots catching iron, Madrid cut into the lead with perimeter work and nearing halftime, only faced a 22-11 deficit.

Can't stop, won't stop

Considering how close the Tigers came within reach in the first half, Van Meter wouldn't slow down coming out of halftime. With consistent double-teams and sizable length advantage, the Bulldogs' containment was a notch better than before as it took nearly nine minutes for Madrid to score again. That marked Van Meter's first time this season shutting out an opponent for a full quarter.

"That's where we can be our best, on the defensive end," Van Meter head coach Jay Olson said. "Trying to get them to buy into the same energy we had Tuesday night. Force teams into tough shots."

As a result of the limited opportunities, Madrid's stat sheet was highlighted by six-point performances from Erin Schieltz, Macy Gibbons and Alivia Maeder. They look to bounce back Tuesday against Ogden.

Gone streaking

By ending Madrid's win streak, Van Meter in turn won its fourth straight contest after dropping two in mid-January. Though the Tigers' record shows an easy win on paper, their scrappy playstyle that propelled their recent success had the whole team believing it could more than run with the big dogs in the conference.

"We played some tough teams and were kind of in a little funk. It was kind of a wake-up call. We just can't go through motions and expect the win," Olson added.

Rising to the occasion, Zoie Vaught stepped in for 21 points, closely trailed by Chaney Coppinger with 12. They'll have another chance for a big game Saturday hosting Pella Christian.