ADM wrestling sends four forward, basketball splits duo of rematches

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Tigers basketball splits series of rematches

ADM (7-9) had a pair of mutual visits from the bottom half of the Raccoon River Conference this week. Splitting the two with a loss against North Polk (6-10, 6-8) and a win over Carlisle (2-16, 2-13), the Tigers stay stagnant in the standings with six wins in conference play.

Playing both teams earlier in the season, ADM's storylines continued without any major plot twists. After previously losing to the Comets by five points in December, ADM kept up appearances Monday until North Polk blew the hinges off the doors with 27 points in the second quarter. Tate Stine-Smith and Vince Benetti did damage control with 15 and 13 points respectively, but ADM wound up shy 58-42.

On Friday, struggling Carlisle remained an easy target with the Tigers jumping to a 15-point lead after one-quarter of play thanks, putting Sam Hlas on his way to a 17-point performance after sinking five three-pointers, the most of any Tiger this season.

Girls basketball bounces back from opening performance

The girls' team set the tone for both those games as they walked out splitting the week with North Polk (11-7, 10-5) and Carlisle (2-16, 2-13).

Had the Comets not jumped out to 17-7 lead out of the gate, that narrative might have been tossed out as the Tigers hung as close as possible the rest of the way in the 55-41 loss. With double-digit performances from Grace Hardcastle, Aniston Smith and Nicole Storck, ADM was primed for a revenge game but was ultimately downed by North Polk's discipline that allowed just five Tigers free throws while ADM sent the Comets to the line 18 times for 12 points.

That was followed by a 64-35 win Tuesday against Perry (2-16) with Storck and Hardcastle both nearly earning double-doubles as they dominated the paint, a tune they carried into Friday's 57-45 win over Carlisle where Olivia Tollari and Aniston Smith also stepped up for 11 and 13-point performances.

Three sectional champs highlight weekend

The road to state continues for four Tigers as Jake Alexander (106 pounds), Ben Smith (132), Kadin O'Connor (138) and Gage Davis (152) all walked away as district qualifiers Saturday following their performances at the sectional round in Woodward.

Alexander, Smith and Davis were undefeated en route to first-place finishes while O'Connor punched his ticket after a dominant wrestle back round. Smith very nearly had to take the same route until he made one final escape in the closing 30 seconds to seal a 8-6 win over Woodward-Granger's Riece Graham, sending the ADM crowd into a frenzy. Smith and Alexander's wins were far less dramatic, each winning their rounds via pins.