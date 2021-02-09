Search for conference title continues for hot Fillies, Mustangs

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Fillies find another bright spot among shining season

The Fillies (15-2) clocked in at No. 3 in the latest Class 3A rankings and with two wins in the week, gave every reason to stay ranked among the elite. And for fellow poll-watchers, with Ballard dropping a game to North Polk, DCG could potentially see movement before the final rankings are released.

On its own, DCG was able to handle both two teams floating in the middle of the conference, winning 64-36 Monday against Pella Christian and 49-33 Friday against Pella. The former of the two proved to be one of the Fillies' most efficient of the season as the team shot 9-of-17 on three-pointers, the first time making over half their attempts. And as a whole, the team connected on 60 percent of shots. The win against Pella also marks a shift in the status quo as DCG has now won four straight against the Dutch for the longest win streak since 2014.

DCG ultimately controls its own destiny to win the Little Hawkeye title. Wins Tuesday against Norwalk and Thursday against Grinnell would keep the Fillies above Indianola by one game.

Mustangs returns favor against Pella

Following the Fillies' two performances, the Mustangs (13-2) responded with wins of their own against the Pella schools. Tuesday's game against Pella Christian (10-10) was easy work after a strong first half, winning 66-50. Friday's matchup was sure to be a tighter match against a soaring Pella (15-2) team that won the previous matchup 61-58 in December.

Stepping out of the gate with 23 points in the first quarter, DCG made revenge look easy with an 80-65 win over the Dutch, who had previously only lost to Des Moines Christian (which DCG beat early this season). With four players scoring double-digits — led by 28 points from Cole Glasgow — the night ran through Luke Rankin's hands, dishing 11 assists, building upon his lead in the conference of 8.9 assists per game.

Unfortunately, the win isn't enough to control the conference. Pella stands at 11-1 in the conference, standing above DCG with a 9-2 mark. The Dutch will have to lose their only two remaining conference games against Pella Christian and Grinnell, both in the bottom-half of the standings.