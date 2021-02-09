Van Meter basketball teams heating up, Harger keeps wrestling season alive

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Wild week for Van Meter boys basketball

It was the busiest week of the Bulldogs' season as they split their four-game slate spurred by a couple of COVID-19 rescheduled games. Things started off on the right foot with a dominant 70-37 win over struggling Woodward-Granger (5-13, 4-10) at home.

That built some momentum leading into Tuesday's road test at Des Moines Christian (16-2, 13-1), and through three quarters, Van Meter had the Lions' number with a seven-point lead with deliberate pace control. Then the Lions' were able to bust out of their shackles for 40-34 win, proving their supremacy in the conference this year.

Van Meter borrowed that strategy Friday with a big win over Madrid (10-9, 6-8) thanks to a record performance from Casey Trudo, only for the wheels to come off again Saturday against non-conference Pella Christian (10-10).

Bulldogs on cruise control

The Van Meter girls (13-6, 11-2) avoided those alternating wins and losses, winning all four of their games, and now have a chance to finish the regular season on a seven-game win streak.

Going against the same slate of opponents, the Bulldogs won by an average of 48-33. Not only did that make the greatest margin over a four-game stretch, but it also included a landmark 42-37 win against Class 2A No. 7 Des Moines Christian (17-3, 13-1) after previously losing to the Lions by 40 points in December.

That was spurred by a 15-point performance from Zoie Vaught and Chaney Coppinger with eight points and four momentum-stealing steals.

Harger among three district qualifiers

The wrestling season will continue for three Bulldogs as Payton Harger (113 pounds) won at this weekend's sectionals in Woodward, while Jackson Boese (145) and Trey Bond (182) qualified with second-place finishes.

Competing in seven second-place wrestle back matches, the Bulldogs had the chance to occupy even more slots at districts but only Boese and Bond walked away with championship wins. Harger very nearly made that eight times competing for silver as Woodward-Granger's Peyton Nixon held an 8-6 advantage after two third-period takedowns in the first-place match. Backed against a wall, Harger responded with three unanswered points, sealing the win with mere seconds to spare.