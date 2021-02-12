Waukee boys swimming team features pair of Briggs

Andrew Brown

Correspondent

The Waukee boys swimming team will be in search of their third state title Saturday during the team's 11th consecutive state meet appearance. The Warriors earned an undefeated record and picked up their eighth conference title as well as sixth district meet crown.

The season has also featured a father-son duo as head coach Dan Briggs is coaching his son, Caleb. This is the third time Dan, now in his 11th season, has coached one of his children at the high school level. The last Briggs to be coached by his father was Cameron, who was part of Waukee's back-to-back state titles in 2016-17.

Now for the second time in five years, the Warriors will have two Briggs members helping spur success.

“Every year I look at these guys as family but it’s definitely adds more when one of them is one of my children,” Dan said. “It’s a really cool time for me. It’s something that’s really fun for our family and something we rally around.”

Caleb, a freshman, is the second of four boys for Dan. He currently rests in the top-five for Waukee in the 100-yard butterfly event where he recently captured his season-best mark of 55.17 seconds, toppling a time set by his very own father.

“You know the sport is getting fast when your son beats your time from high school that sent you to the state meet and he just missed out,” Dan said. “He’s worked his tail off for sure and it’s been really enjoyable to see his progress this year. That includes cutting a full 10 seconds off of his time in that event.”

For Caleb himself, it includes continuing a history in swimming from an even bigger family perspective.

“My older siblings have always been fast in the sport when they were young and that’s when I first started to love the sport,” Caleb said. “I really started to discover my passion around high school when things started (getting) more competitive.”

The familial tie that bonds the Briggs’ clan in the water has been at play for Caleb most of his life.

“Having my dad as my coach most of my life has been pretty cool and having older siblings in the sport has definitely helped with motivation for me,” Caleb said. “I’m always looking to be better than them sometimes. Having my dad with me helps with the little things.”

It’s definitely been an interesting ride for Caleb and his father.

“Having a child on a team like this definitely makes things more fun but also that much more pressurized,” Dan said with a laugh. “Your kids have that pressure of competing because you’re the coach's kid but with Caleb, we’ve had a game plan this entire time about things like conference all the way down to individual strokes and events.”

The familial bond has helped both Dan and Caleb excel even through the delays caused by COVID-19.

“We’ve really helped each other during the pause in the season,” Caleb said. “It gave us more time to break down the little things and by the time the season did start up for us, it didn’t really feel like there was a pause in the season at all.”

Of course, it hasn’t just been during the pandemic where the father-son bond has shown bright for the Briggs’ pair.

“Growing up with my dad as a coach has helped me a lot and it’s been nice as he’s helped me improve with new challenges along the way,” Caleb said. “We talk about the meets sometimes before and after the meet and it’s just nice having someone with you all the time who knows so much about the sport.”

While Caleb didn’t find his way into the state meet field, he was an integral part of the effort to capture the dual team crown.

"Every one of my kids are special with their own goals and their own desires but each one strives to be the best that they can and Caleb embodies that perfectly,” Dan said. “It’s been a great year so far and I am excited to see Caleb grow even more than he has already this season.”

The Warriors are now looking to compete in the state meet on Saturday at Linn-Mar High School Aquatic Center in Marion.