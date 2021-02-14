DCG girls basketball takes conference crown, wrestling earns three state slots

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

DCG girls basketball wins Little Hawkeye title

With three conference games against Norwalk (Feb. 9), Grinnell (Feb. 11) and Newton (Feb. 12) to end the regular season, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team ended the season at the top of the conference charts. All it took was winning a dozen straight games, but DCG (18-2, 13-1) managed to rise to the top, overcoming the team's loss to second-place Indianola in December.

Both Grinnell and Norwalk (Feb. 9) looked to step in the Mustang's way compared to their previous meetings, each coming at least a possession closer to spoiling DCG's game plan. But when playing with double-digit leads, the Mustangs were never in true trouble once they slipped into high gear in the fourth quarter. Grinnell managed to hold on to a 45-41 lead after a series of locker room adjustments in the third quarter, only for DCG to get the last laugh in a 63-58 win led by Julia Reis with 21 points.

DCG's season is paused until Feb. 20 for the regional semifinals to host either ADM (8-14) or Carlisle (2-19).

Mustangs look to stick the landing

Facing the same slate as the girls, the DCG boys (16-2, 12-2) won their three games for the week. But with Pella (18-2, 13-1) holding up its end in its final conference games, the Mustangs will finish the season in second place behind the Dutch despite winning the head-to-head matchup the previous week.

No matter, the Mustangs on their own had a handful of powerhouse performances to put away their competition. At the top of the charts, Luke Rankin had the team's single-highest scoring game with 31 points while also contributing six assists against Newton. Cole Glasgow also eclipsed 20 points against Grinnell and Norwalk.

There are still two games left in the regular season for DCG before a rematch with Perry (0-16) in the substate opening round. The Mustangs won 92-41 last year to open tournament play.

Mustang wrestling sends three to state tournament

Among the 14 Mustangs at the district round Saturday in Marshalltown, three kept their season alive for a trip to the Wells Fargo Arena. Luke Stover (106 pounds) and Jacob Fistler (126) finished in first place while Drew Clausen (195) advanced with a second-place finish.

Stover left virtually untouched as he won his two matchups by a combined 22-0. Ranked No. 9 overall, Fistler was similarly dominant with a second-round pin followed by a 15-2 major decision to complete his day.

Clausen's trip was more complicated as he needed the wrestleback round after top-ranked Taner Harvey won in under a minute in the title matchup. Clausen turned around for a 7-3 win to punch his state ticket.