Van Meter basketball aims for postseason success, wrestling season ends

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Girls march into postseason on a high note

Van Meter (14-6) turned the heat up down the home stretch of the regular season. With a 50-41 win Feb. 9 over Pleasantville, the Bulldogs ended the regular season with six straight wins, their longest streak of the season.

That's even more momentum than when Van Meter made the state tournament in 2017. The Bulldogs ended that season on four wins with all-state selection Mackenzie Roberts leading the way. Van Meter's court presence has been more balanced by comparison without a top-50 scorer on hand. In a regional bracket with a couple of top-scoring teams between Grundy Center (16-3) and Denver (16-4), the Bulldogs' defense will play a vital role in a journey back to the Wells Fargo Arena.

Bittersweet ending for the Bulldogs

Based on two weeks of games, Van Meter (14-6) boys basketball can expect to move forward in the substate games. Dating back six games to the start of February, the Bulldogs have established an alternating win-loss pattern and that continued this past week with a win against Pleasantville (71-4) only to end the regular season with a loss to Roland-Story (16-3).

The 61-20 win against Pleasantville briefly helped the Bulldogs' case in the conference standings, but Des Moines Christian ultimately stuck the landing for first-place with a one-game advantage. Facing Roland-Story, a team that's largely expected to make noise in the state tournament, was a tougher task. Until a slow third quarter, Van Meter held a lead largely thanks to a season-best performance from Skyler Yazzie with 19 points while the Norsemen muffled the Bulldogs top-two season scorers.

They'll face either Interstate 35 (5-13) or Central Decatur (12-7) on Feb. 18, the former of which Van Meter has beaten twice this season.

Wrestling season comes to an end

Van Meter will have to wait another year to return to the state wrestling tournament. After three Bulldogs made the trip in 2020, the program was left on the outside without a qualifying placement at Saturday's district round in Adel.

The day wasn't without close calls, though. Payton Harger (113 pounds) opened the day with a match that went into extra minutes, only to narrowly lose to a familiar face, Peyton Nixon from Woodward-Granger, whom he beat the previous week. Nixon ultimately had the right moves in response with a major decision.

Trey Bond (182) and Jackson Boese (145) also lost their opening rounds, with only Bond coming through in his second round. He narrowly won 11-10 against Knoxville's Gavin Montalvo, only for Bond to lose by no contest to Bondurant-Farrar's John Powers who won their opening round.