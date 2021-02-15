ADM names Jeff Abbas as new head girls soccer coach

Submitted by ADM Schools

ADM recently announced that Jeff Abbas has accepted the position of head girls soccer coach at ADM.

Abbas is no stranger to the girls soccer program and has been an assistant soccer coach for the program since 2010. He said he is thrilled about the opportunity to lead the ADM girls soccer program and its student-athletes. Since 2010 the Tigers have consistently ranked among the top teams in the state, qualifying for the state tournament six times and advancing to the semifinals twice.

"We want to bring out the best in our student-athletes and encourage their development both on and off the soccer pitch. We also have high expectations every year for this team to be among the elite competing at the state tournament at the end of the season," he said.

Abbas and his wife Sandi have three adult daughters - two of whom played at the collegiate level - and have been in the Adel area since 1988. His involvement with soccer began with the ADM recreational soccer program in 2001 as a coach and referee, joining the high school program as an assistant in 2010. He obtained his Iowa Soccer Association "E" License in 2014. Abbas graduated from Iowa State University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications, working in corporate communications in the Des Moines area and as a substitute teacher in the ADM High School and Middle School.

“I've been blessed to be a part of this wonderful program, and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building on our tradition. The unwavering support of the parents, families, and our community helps us achieve our goals, and it's what makes ADM such an incredible program," Abbas said about his new position at ADM.

“We’re excited to have Jeff Abbas lead the girls soccer program at ADM and continue the strong tradition already in place,” said ADM Activities Director, Rod Wiebers. “Jeff is highly committed to ADM and the girls soccer program. His experiences have prepared him to lead the program and continue adding on to the tremendous amount of success it has experienced. Jeff develops great relationships while maintaining a high level of expectations. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jeff serve in the role as head girls soccer coach.”