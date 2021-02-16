ADM has two state-bound wrestlers, basketball teams earn big wins

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Alexander, Smith head to state wrestling

With wins on their own mats Saturday, Jake Alexander (106 pounds) and Ben Smith (132) will represent ADM at the state wrestling tournament Thursday.

Smith's path to his first-place finish was marked by a familiar face as he took down Woodward-Granger's Riece Graham in a 5-0 decision in the title round. The two have sparred a number of times before through High Altitude Club Wrestling, but it was Smith that was one step ahead. Alexander also reached the title round but qualified after a 10-3 decision against PCM's Remington Fry.

Kadin O'Connor (138) and Gage Davis (152) also made it to the second-place round but fell short of qualification.

Storck hits double-double as ADM splits final week's game

Putting a bow on the regular season, ADM (8-14) split its final two games with a Feb. 9 grudge win over Winterset (13-8) and a Feb. 12 loss to Carroll (10-11) to finish eighth in the Raccoon River Conference.

At the heart ADM's 33-26 win against the Huskies, Grace Hardcastle and Nicole Storck joined forces for nine points apiece. Relatively low outputs, it was the defense that kept Winterset from running away like in January when Jena Young dropped 21 points on the Tigers for the win. Young was held to just nine points this round, and the whole Huskies squad shot just 18 percent, marking one of ADM's premier defensive performances this season.

While Storck was able to accelerate the offense against Carroll with a season-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, Carroll had even more firepower with four players in double digits for the 71-58 win.

ADM has a date at home Wednesday with Carlisle (2-19) for the regional quarterfinal. The Tigers have won the previous two games this season by an average of 12 points.

Boys sneak in two wins as postseason draws near

On the boys' side, ADM (9-10) experienced the same week with a 56-54 win over Winterset (12-8) and 66-53 loss to Carroll (19-2), but also added a rescheduled 64-23 win Saturday against Perry (0-16).

With Perry unable to gain traction this season, the Tigers could have easily pushed into triple digits for the night considering their 33 points in the second quarter alone. They chose to tap the brakes instead, and coming off the bench, Ryan Juhnke led the team with 13 points.

There was a more exciting chapter against Winterset as ADM mounted a second-half comeback, outscoring the Huskies 38-24 in the final 16 minutes for the final edge with a double-double from Vince Benetti (15 pts, 10 reb).

The Tigers have two more games scheduled before substate action begins Feb. 22 against Harlan (9-10).