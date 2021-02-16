Van Meter girls oust Colfax-Mingo in regional opener

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Looking to extend their streak to nine years with a postseason win, the Bulldogs (15-6) took down the visiting Colfax-Mingo Tigerhawks (5-16) 43-29 in the Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal.

Working on the fly

Even with a lead that would likely prevent any comeback bid from Colfax, Bulldogs head coach Jay Olson called a timeout with under 10 seconds on the first half clock. Unable to penetrate the lane with the first look, the ball landed in the Bulldogs' surest hands of the season, and at the buzzer, Zoie Vaught stepped in for a trey to take a 25-13 lead.

"That's just one of our ball screens, trying to create an open look," Olson said. "The girl that was supposed to shoot it, said she didn't have it. So we just decided to shoot it again [and find Zoie]. That was not exactly how we drew it out."

Especially since the play wasn't drawn up, the Bulldogs erupted with excitement heading into the locker room, something that was lacking for the previous quarter, Olson said.

It's a trap!

With teams like Colfax that haven't been a clear challenge for teams, higher-ranked teams may find themselves pushing harder than expected. For the first quarter, jumping to a 12-5 lead, Olson said he felt the energy was at a high level. Then the team fell into a lull.

"Mentally we kind of [thought] we might be able to just go through this one, you know, nonchalant," Olson added. "And Colfax did a good job of taking stuff away that we wanted to do. They got close a couple of times, but we kept battling and got it extended again."

Through the highs and lows of the game, one of the constants was Vaught's performance as she walked out with 12 points thanks to a late free throw and Josie Durflinger was right in line with 12 of her own.

Reversing roles

On Friday, Van Meter has the roles reversed, hoping to play the foil to No. 2 seed Denver (17-4). The Cyclones are coming off a 61-21 win over South Hardin. That's just about par for the course as the Cyclones have won by 18 points per game this season. But there is at least a sliver of precedence for Van Meter to grab the road win.

“We picked it up when we needed,” Olson said of Tuesday’s performance. “But we’ve got to put together four quarters Friday.”

Of Denver's two losses, two were undefeated Dike-New Hartford. The other two came to Columbus Catholic (11-11). According to the latest power index, Columbus ranks No. 36 in Class 2A while Van Meter clocks in at No. 24. Denver has played above its weight by comparison, ranked No. 13.

Two things were in Columbus' favor. First, the No. 28 scorer in the class posted the two highest totals Denver allowed this season. Second, the Cyclones were out-rebounded 60-39. And overall, Denver is 3-4 when beaten at the rim. Looking at the season comparison, Van Meter trails Denver by five boards per game.