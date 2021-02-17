Waukee boys swimming wins third state title

Andrew Brown

Correspondent

The Waukee boys swimming team captured the Iowa high school state swimming crown on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Among the 28 team field, the Warriors used a late surge to take their third state title in program history with a mark of 268.5 points. That was a full 30 points ahead of second-place Ankeny and 60 points ahead of former champion Iowa City West. It’s Waukee’s third title overall and first crown since 2017.

“It’s still feels pretty surreal,” said Waukee head coach Dan Briggs. “With this season, there was so much perseverance these guys had to go through between their season starting late to wondering where state would be held for most of the season. These guys really held their own and did a great job.”

Normally, the state swimming meet is held within the confines of Iowa City at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meet was moved to Marion and the Linn-Mar Aquatics Center.

“It’s a pool that we haven’t seen a lot but in the end, we’d swim in a pond,” junior star Drew Reiter said. “We all just want to compete and get a title for the team and we’d do so in whatever is thrown at us. Linn-Mar was a faster pool but the only thing we focused on was our performances.”

The title was the accumulation of the team's effort throughout the season. It was a season that started with question marks following the losses of stars like current University of Minnesota swim star Cameron Linder but ended in a state title following a duals title earlier in the season. Waukee pushed through and for the first time in program history, captured points in every single state meet event.

“We’ve medaled in a lot of events and we’ve done a lot of great things but we haven’t done that before,” Briggs said. “We’ve always been a strong team and everyone came together and put up points which we needed. Iowa City West and Ankeny came back with really talented and deep teams so we needed everyone to do what they did in order to win.”

Waukee walked away with two individual event titles and nine total top-five finishes on the day. Leading the charge was Drew Reiter, who captured individual titles in both the 200 IM and the 100-yard butterfly. His top finish in the 100-yard butterfly put him in rarified air as a back-to-back champion in that event.

“Drew is quite the swimmer overall,” Briggs said. “He has that leadership quality you just don’t see too often in high schoolers. On the other side of things, he is very talented and puts a lot of time in and he was just laser focused here today.”

Reiter’s 1:47.79 time in the 200-yard IM beat out the 32-swimer field. Meanwhile, his second 100-yard butterfly crown came with a time of 48.68 seconds and marked a career-best.

“Last year was pretty special for sure but this year it was really cool to share that in a team win as well,” Reiter said. “An individual win is definitely big and it was great but there’s just something more when it helps your team win a title as well.”

The Indiana University commit was one of three individual swimmers to capture multiple first-place finishes on Saturday.

“Drew was swimming great and deserved a second straight title,” Briggs said. “Could have been three straight if he wasn’t sick during state his freshman season.”

In addition to Reiter's strong performance, the Warriors placed third or better in all three relay events to help secure the state title.

“The relay races have always been big for us and they were very important at state,” Briggs said. “The second-place finish in the 200-medley relay really helped set the tone for us. The 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay gave us valuable points that helped make the difference between placing first and placing third.”

It was Waukee’s best performance of the year and it came at the right time as the Warriors remained unblemished in their record as they secured the title.

“I was really impressed with how everyone involved made an impact,” Briggs said. “That included a strong showing from Cooper Rogers in the 50-yard freestyle (13th place), AJ Abram in the 100-yard freestyle (third place – 45.49 seconds), among others. It truly was a great day for us.”

The Warriors may have just won their third state title in program history, but the team is already looking to add to it.

“We’re a bunch of guys who just want to compete and win,” Reiter said. “We were wondering how we’d do without some of our big pieces from last year but we just put in the work and now we’re champions. Now, we’re not just looking to get back to state, we’re not just looking to win it again, but we’re looking to break titles.”