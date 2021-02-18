ADM wrestling's state run ends as Alexander, Smith eye return

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

ADM wrestling will have to wait another year to send a Tiger onto the podium after being edged out on the mats Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena. While the early exits pale in comparison to earning a state crown like in 2020 with Kaden Sutton, there's an air of certainty that this is only a chapter in the book as both Jake Alexander (106 pounds) and Ben Smith (132) have multiple years left to sport the red and black.

Jake Alexander

Coming in as the 15-seed among the field of 16, Alexander was worked over by 2-seed Vincent Mayberry — who has just one loss all season — in just over three minutes. The seedings stayed true in Alexander's consolation match against 10-seed Jayden Gargano, losing in the second period to end his season under the brightest of lights. He finished with an overall record of 22-11.

The best is yet to come from Alexander as he has two more seasons to return to the Well. Though, he should have similar competition for the rest of his career as he was one of the 13 underclassmen in the 106-pound bracket that qualified for the tournament.

Ben Smith

Smith found himself in a slightly more favorable position coming out of the gates as the 7-seed. But that number meant nothing to 9-seed Triston Barncastle who wrangled Smith in five minutes, sending the ADM star to the consolation ranks where 15-seed Jackson Jaspers walked away with the major decision. That put the final touches on Smith's stellar 33-9 overall campaign.

Like Alexander, Smith has two more years left in his high school career. Looking at his immediate mutuals in the bracket, Smith's competition shrinks a considerable amount as he was one of only six underclassmen that qualified at 132 pounds this season. And without seniors, Smith would have entered as the 3-seed this year.