DCG's Fistler, Stover head into Day 2 at state tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Dallas Center-Grimes experienced a wide array of results Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena for the 2021 state wrestling championships. With three chances at a state title, the Mustangs saw Jacob Fistler (126 pounds) move one step closer to gold and Luke Stover (106) chase bronze while Drew Clausen (195) had his season come to an end.

Jacob Fistler

On the bracket as the 6-seed, Fistler needed just 3 minutes 23 seconds to take care of business over 11-seed Wes Logan, a two-time state qualifier. Now Fistler has 3-seed Thurman Christensen in his sights Friday. A win against Waukee's two-time state medalist would pit Fistler against either 10-seed Carter Fecht or 2-seed Grant O'Dell.

Luke Stover

Sitting at the 11-seed, Stover squared off with 6-seed Kael Kurtz for just over a minute before the ref tapped the floor. After that slow start out of the gate, Stover earned redemption with a second-round pin against 14-seed Jasmine Luedtke.

While Stover's path to the top spot has been cut off, with four more wins, he can still take third-place. His first match is yet to be determined based on the champion bracket winners Friday.

Drew Clausen

Also clocking in at the 11-seed, Clausen's day was moments away from going the opposite trajectory. Facing 6-seed Tanner Spyksma from Waukee, points were hard to come by with a 1-1 tie through regulation. It was Spyksma that had the right move in overtime, narrowly winning 3-1, pushing Clausen into the consolation bracket.

Seeding didn't do him favors there as 14-seed Jay Cooley went on the defense for a 5-0 win to end Clausen's season. With the loss, Clausen wraps his career for DCG and finished with an overall record of 28-18 this season.