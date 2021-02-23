Waukee girls bowling takes district crown, earns repeat trip to state meet

Courtesy of a district winning performance, the Waukee girls bowling team is headed back to the state meet for the second time in the past three years.

The Warriors punched their fourth state ticket in program history after capturing the district crown with a score of 2,707. Inside Plaza Bowl in Sioux City, that score marked the highest total output of the season for the Warriors.

“It’s really been about this team continuing to grow their confidence,” said head coach Christopher Roberts. “At the beginning of the season there were several question marks but these girls have continued to put in the work and with their confidence has come more consistency. That has been the biggest thing.”

The road to the state meet had to come through five other teams including Southeast Polk, Ankeny, Dowling Catholic, Sioux City East and South City North.

“It feels good to have so many girls be on and putting up such great performances,” Roberts said. “It’s been a wild season but these girls have taken everything in stride and have continued to rise to the occasion.”

After a strong regular season, Morgan Marean led the way into the postseason for Waukee. That included the district meet where she paced the Warrior lineup with a season-best mark of 397 for her series score. It was her fourth time posting a team-best score as she produced a high-game of 215. She was followed up by senior Kiara Briggs who continued her dominating postseason with a district meet score of 370.

Sophomore Cora Ostrem and junior Kyla Slauson continued the strong team push as they rounded out the four Warriors to produce series scores of 360 or better. Ostrem used a combo of a 224 and 137 scores to produce a 361 for the day while Slauson knocked down a score of 360. Sophomore Adria Steinmetz produced a mark of 337 While junior Cari Crouse rounded out the lineup with a two-game series score of 214.

Waukee's strong district performance followed a season that included four cancellations and three postponements that included a two-week pause at the beginning of their respective seasons.

“Even with the weird schedule of cancellations and postponements, it’s made it all seem like a longer season,” Roberts said. “We’ve had a bunch of meets all at once and then several spread out but throughout it all, it’s given our girls a chance to come closer together and find more confidence in their swing, delivery, and just overall performance.”

It was truly a season of dominance as the Warriors went a perfect 17-0 in their record, including their postseason endeavors.

“These girls have always been fairly sound in their technique but now instead of just one or two girls having consistent performances, we’ve had almost all of our bowlers have not just consistent performances, but strong consistent performances," Roberts said.

Now, the Warriors will take on the state meet at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for a chance at another title.

“We have some of these girls like Kiara who have been in that atmosphere and know how to handle the big stage,” Roberts said. “They’ve been through a lot this season and they have great chemistry which will suit them well at state.”

The Warriors will help kick off the state meet in Class 3A at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We are all excited to get back to the state meet to show what this group can do,” Roberts said. “We’ll have to make sure that we are technically sound because everyone we’ll see at state will be making few mistakes while being sound in their bowling. It’ll be challenging but if anyone can rise up to the challenge, these girls can.”