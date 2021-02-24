Van Meter boys basketball one step from state, girls season wraps

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Girls basketball wraps season against ranked Denver team

Van Meter's girls basketball (15-7) knew it would have its hands full crossing paths with the No. 9 ranked Denver Cyclones (18-4) in the regional semifinal. That proved true Friday night as the Bulldogs lost a 44-23 game to bring their season to a close.

Denver was able to contain Van Meter's offense almost entirely to Zoie Vaught who led the way with 13 points and had the team's only three-pointer despite 17 total attempts. Without a reliable source on the floor elsewhere, Van Meter was held to zero points in the second quarter, deterring a possible comeback. That was the first time the Bulldogs were blanked for an entire quarter this season.

Despite the early exit, the Bulldogs finish the season with a 15-win season to extend the school's streak to eight seasons with a winning record. Within the West Central Activities Conference, only Des Moines Christian and Panorama have longer active streaks.

Boys basketball moves forward over conference rival

While the girls’ road ended, the Bulldog boys (16-6) are one win away from being a state qualifier after sneaking a 57-55 comeback win Tuesday over Panorama (18-5). Stats were not made available at the time of writing.

Van Meter will take on Treynor (19-4) in the substate final Saturday in Atlantic. The Cardinals are the No. 7 ranked Class 2A team according to ELO ratings. The Bulldogs clock in at No. 16.