Van Meter basketball heads to fourth state tournament in five years

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The Bulldogs are going dancing.

Walking through the Atlantic gym doors Saturday for the substate championship game, Van Meter (17-6) walked out with a 56-53 win over Treynor (19-5) to go to the Bulldogs' fourth state tournament in the last five seasons and the school's fourth overall trip.

Van Meter's state appearance comes under relatively obscure circumstances considering last year's squad was heavily favored to qualify after an undefeated season. That ride was ultimately derailed by Woodward-Granger. This season, with five losses behind them and facing a Cardinals team that made the 2020 state semifinals, the fortunes were reversed.

It was a dead-heat for virtually the entire night as the game was held to a one-possession lead with a flurry of lead changes. It was ultimately Van Meter's 16 points in the third quarter that made the difference, holding Treynor to just 10 points, and taking the three-point lead that would have the game's final say.

Leading the way for this surge of momentum were Chris Schreck's team-high 20 points with supporting performances from Taylor Birks with 15 points and Skyler Yazzie off the bench for nine points after shooting 2-of-3 on three-pointers. Clark Fiala also played a nice defensive game as he had three blocks to limit Treynor's offense that averaged 65.5 points this season.

In fact, the Cardinals only scored fewer than 55 points in a game just twice before Saturday.

Now the Bulldogs come in as the No. 5 seed and hope to pull off the same effect against No. 4 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) in the March 8 state Class 2A quarterfinal, 8 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena.

The Falcons' 71.8 points per game are the most in the class, sporting three players in double digits and as a team make nearly 40 percent of three-point tries.

Compared to the Falcons, Van Meter's metrics show greater defense efficiency as the Bulldogs allow five points fewer per game and block nearly twice as many shots.

Should Van Meter win, the Bulldogs may potentially cross paths with No. 3 Des Moines Christian for a third meeting with this year's conference champion.