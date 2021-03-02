Mustangs cruise to state tournament, girls team makes school history

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

No issues for Mustang boys en route to state

For the first time in school history, both Dallas Center-Grimes teams are going to the state tournament. After the girls team punched their ticket the week prior, the Mustang boys (20-3) earned their admission to the Wells Fargo Arena with a dominant 60-39 win over Atlantic (14-7) on Monday night in Indianola.

After narrowly defeating ADM in the substate second round by just a couple of possessions, Monday's win saw DCG rolling on all cylinders with Bo Huston driving the momentum.

While his 26 points tied his season-high, it was how the sharpshooter shot for the net that was most impressive. Cosplaying as Hawkeye, Huston missed just one of his seven three-point tries and was good on all six free throws. It was far and away the junior guard's most effective performance.

Comparatively, as a whole team, Atlantic was sent to the charity stripe all of eight times and made just 3-of-15 three-point attempts. DCG's pressure on the Trojan shooters made up for the lack of second-chance opportunities as Atlantic won the rebound game 21-14, tied for the fewest rebounds for DCG this season.

As the 4-seed, the Mustangs will take the floor Tuesday, March 9 against 5-seed Assumption-Davenport (18-6). The Knights are searching for their fourth overall championship but have not appeared in the state tournament since 2013.

Girls basketball make school history

Not only are both teams in the state tournament for the first time, the DCG girls (21-2) have never advanced beyond the opening round in the three previous trips in 1998, 2008 and 2014. That all changed Tuesday with a 43-32 win over Bondurant-Farrar (16-6). Holding just a one-point lead with eight minutes remaining, DCG went on a 16-6 run in the final quarter to bury the win. Stats were not available at the time of writing.

On March 4, DCG has a rematch that's been nearly three months in the making against Ballard (22-1). The two met in the season-opener with the Bombers dominating by 29 points. After DCG punched its ticket to the tournament, leading scorer Julia Reis said that game made the team even more determined the rest of the season. Time to see how the tables may turn.