ADM Dance Team wraps season with first annual showcase

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After experiencing a season of obstacles to continue providing support for the Tigers, the ADM Dance Team held its first annual showcase on Thursday, March 11 to conclude the 2020-21 season.

Since beginning practice in July, the team experienced all it could hope for in a season with such heavy restrictions due to COVID regulations. That included first-year head coach Jana Morrissey being in quarantine during all-state auditions in August.

Adapting to their circumstances, the team was still able to perform throughout both football and basketball season, junior Meridan Boyd and senior Sarah Moews were selected o the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team and the team's jazz and pom routines were given a Division 1 rating for the virtual state competition in November.

Throughout the evening in the ADM gym, the team relived a number of those moments, performing routines from the season in front of friends and family.

The team also reminisced the moments from throughout the season ranging from helping clean up after the derecho, hosting a youth clinic for over 100 young dancers and as everyone learned, the team bonding night at co-captain Sarah Moew's house was a legendary experience that will live forever in dance team lore.

Introducing each member to the audience, Morrissey also gave a special message to the senior class moving on to a new chapter.

"You each have made your own personal impact on this team and me as a coach," Morrissey said. "You will certainly be missed. But know this is always a place you can call home. Go do great things. We can't wait to cheer you on."

This year's roster comprised of 11 girls in total: Elaina Dohlman (Fr), Lenaya Sams (Fr), Paisley Sutton (Fr), Reagan Wosmansky (Fr), Selah Wilcox (Fr), Jenna Vanorny (So), Meridan Boyd (Jr), Akascia Watson (Jr), Zoe Sue Marckmann (Sr), Sarah Moews (Sr), Claire Snyder (Sr).