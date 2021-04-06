ADM soccer teams start hot, track makes impression

Sean Cordy

Boys track & field

Before hosting their second meet of the season on Tuesday, the Tigers were out in full force with a second-place finish at the Winterset Invite. ADM collected 111 points for a comfortable finish over Underwood (73) but a number of events behind first-place North Polk (175).

Per usual, the Tigers had no issue accumulating points among their distance team as Nate Mueller cruised to first place in the 800-meter run (2 minutes 6.54 seconds). Clay Gustafson trailed by less than three seconds and came in fourth.

As a group, ADM finished at the top in both the 1,600 medley relay and the 4x200 relay.

Looking at field events, Joey Hagedorn was the top throwing contributor as he took first place with a 122-foot-10 discus throw. Fellow junior Jacob Crystal took third (117-11) and was second in the shot put (42-3.5).

Another junior, Owen Higgins was among the top-five in both the 100 meter (12.19 seconds) and 200 meter (24.48 seconds).

Boys soccer

The Tigers (1-0) took to the field for the first time this year with a 4-0 rout over Perry (0-3), marking the sixth season in a row ADM has opened the season with a win.

Senior forward Josh Pike led the way with two goals on five shots, putting him well on his way to lead the team in scoring once again this season after posting 18 goals in 21 games as a sophomore. Senior Jacob Yanacek and freshman Peyton Meier contributed the two other goals.

ADM's defense did the rest of the work and made goalie Logan Krantz's job easy as he prevented only two goals in the shutout win.

Girls soccer

Like the boys team, the ADM (1-0) girls opened their season with a dominant win over Perry (1-1). The Tigers stormed the Jayettes' field with a 6-0 victory as if the 18-win team from two years ago hadn't missed a beat.

There's good reason for that as top contributors turned seniors Ashlyn Watt and Abby Gonzalez each scored twice to get the ball rolling. Freshman Tatum Schmitz added one, as did senior Julia Case.