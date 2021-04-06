Van Meter starts track season with big win, soccer makes debut

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Boys track & field

The Bulldogs boys team got off to the right start as they cruised to a first-place finish at the April 1 Ogden Early-Bird meet with a final score of 145 points. That out-performed both Carroll (114) and Boone (100), two Class 3A teams.

Of the 19 events, Van Meter had at least one top-five finisher in 17, often having multiple top-performers to help boost the score. At the top of the list were Dustin Barth in the 3,200 meter run (10 minutes 48 seconds) and Ethan Fisher in the shot put (46-feet-9.5) as the team's only solo winners. Fisher's throw was a foot further than the competition while Barth cruised to his finish more than half a minute faster than the field. Van Meter also claimed first place in both the 4x200 and 4x800 meter relays.

Innumerable performers pulled through for second or third place including sophomore Ayden Netten in the high jump (5-11), just one inch behind the winning mark. Creighton Netten and Casey Trudo finish second and third in the 400-meter hurdles. Matt Kerber was two seconds shy of first place with a 2:15 time in the 800.

Boys soccer

A first-year team for the school, Van Meter boys soccer made its premiere with a pair of losses to conference foes.

The Bulldogs (0-2) opened the season with a 5-0 loss to West Central Valley (1-0) and followed suit with a 6-0 loss to Des Moines Christian (1-1).

While those are scary scores to begin any season, DMC has historically been a competitive program that has not suffered a losing season since 2012 and WCV has an average record of 9-8 since 2011.

The Van Meter's girls team makes its debut April 10 against Treynor and Kuemper Catholic.