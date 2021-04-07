Van Meter senior signs with Grand View University

Submitted by John Gilliland

VAN METER — Van Meter High School senior Max Gilliland recently accepted a scholarship to attend Grand View University and join the Viking football team next fall.

Gilliland was a first team all-district performer for Van Meter in his junior and senior seasons. Following the 2020 season, Gilliland was named All-State second team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

In Gilliland’s four years as part of the Van Meter varsity program, the team boasts a 47-3 overall record with four trips to the UNI-Dome, ending in a state championship in 2017 and two state runner-up finishes, in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 team finished 11-1 with Gilliland a two-way starter anchoring the offensive line at center and as a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

Gilliland will play defensive line for Grand View University. As a senior defensive tackle, he was in on 22.5 tackles with seven solo stops and one tackle for loss on a defense that allowed 11 points per game and 208 yards per game. A four-sport athlete at Van Meter, Gilliland is a catcher on the baseball team that captured the 2019 and 2020 state titles as well as a varsity wrestler and discus thrower.