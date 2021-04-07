Van Meter senior signs with Grand View University

Submitted by John Gilliland
Pictured, from left, are Van Meter Athletic Director Rick Roberts, John Gilliland, Max Gilliland, Holly Gilliland and Van Meter High School head football coach Eric Trudo.

VAN METER — Van Meter High School senior Max Gilliland recently accepted a scholarship to attend Grand View University and join the Viking football team next fall.

Gilliland was a first team all-district performer for Van Meter in his junior and senior seasons. Following the 2020 season, Gilliland was named All-State second team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

In Gilliland’s four years as part of the Van Meter varsity program, the team boasts a 47-3 overall record with four trips to the UNI-Dome, ending in a state championship in 2017 and two state runner-up finishes, in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 team finished 11-1 with Gilliland a two-way starter anchoring the offensive line at center and as a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

Gilliland will play defensive line for Grand View University. As a senior defensive tackle, he was in on 22.5 tackles with seven solo stops and one tackle for loss on a defense that allowed 11 points per game and 208 yards per game. A four-sport athlete at Van Meter, Gilliland is a catcher on the baseball team that captured the 2019 and 2020 state titles as well as a varsity wrestler and discus thrower. 

Van Meter High School senior Max Gilliland, pictured in jersey No. 56 in a playoff game versus Pella Christian High School, recently accepted a scholarship to attend Grand View University.