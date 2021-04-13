ADM boys soccer starts season strong, girls golf places second

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Boys soccer starts season out strong

After defeating Perry in its season-opening game early last week, ADM boys varsity soccer continued its winning ways in the ADM Tournament over the weekend and Monday night.

The Tigers went 2-1 at the ADM Tournament on Friday and Saturday, beating Harlan and Glenwood but falling to Des Moines East in the final game.

In the first game Friday against Harlan, ADM won 3-0 behind two goals from senior Josh Pike and one from senior Jacob Yanacheak.

Head Coach Bill Shields said Harlan’s style of play is different from ADM’s and thought the Cyclones had a hard time dealing with the Tigers.

In game two of the tournament, ADM took down Glenwood1-0, with another goal from Pike and an assist from senior Nathan Pfiffner.

The final game saw both Des Moines East and ADM tired out, Shields said, and the Tigers lost 1-0. Shields added that ADM doesn’t have a big team, so three games in a short time period was a strain.

“There were quite a number of them who had sore muscles, sore ankles,” Shields said. “... I think that was the biggest thing.”

After the tournament, Shields saw some things that worked well for ADM to implement in the Tigers’ game against Gilbert on Monday night, which ADM won 1-0.

Shields used the same shape against Gilbert that he used against Harlan and Perry, because he said it helps the team offensively and defensively.

He said the Gilbert game was a great game for ADM.

“We played well, we controlled the tempo of the game, we obviously won, but the score doesn’t reflect how comfortably we won the game,” Shields said. “They really did not threaten our goal very much.”

While the Tigers were in control for much of the game Monday night, with a couple tough opponents coming up, Shields said there is still room for improvement.

He wants his team to improve upon keeping possession and having crisper passing, but he is happy with how they are developing so far.

ADM plays Dallas Center-Grimes at 7 p.m. Friday at Adel Stadium and then Nevada at 7 p.m. April 20 at the S.C.O.R.E. Complex.

Girls golf places second in tournament

The Tigers competed Monday in a tournament against Dallas Center-Grimes, Winterset and Carlisle and placed second overall.

Dallas Center-Grimes took the top spot with a score of 188, while ADM placed second with a team-low score of 197. Winterset followed in third with a score of 200 while Carlisle rounded it out with 227.

While Winterset senior Natalie Drake was first with a score of 43, ADM senior Anna West was meet runner-up with a score of 44.

Senior Liv Rickert tied for sixth with 47 while junior Monica Thomas tied for 10th with a score of 52.

Sophomore Tess Kenny tied for 12th with a 54 and junior Emma Mellencamp and sophomore Kendal Book tied for 14th with a score of 56.

ADM girls golf next competes against Woodward-Granger at 4 p.m. April 15 at River Valley Golf Course. The Tigers then compete against Ballard at 4 p.m. April 20 at Ballard Golf and Country Club.

Girls soccer continues start of season

The Tigers lost a close battle Friday against Carlisle before ADM returned Monday and took down Gilbert.

In Friday’s game, ADM lost to Carlisle 4-3. Senior Ashlyn Watt, sophomore Alexa Seidl and freshman Brooklyn Bailey each had a goal for the Tigers, but the Wildcats outshot the Tigers with 28-9 with the Wildcats having 15 shots on goal to the Tigers’ five.

ADM beat Gilbert 4-1 on Monday.

Watt once again scored a goal, but it was senior Julia Case scoring Monday, as she had three goals. Sophomore goalkeeper Dani Person had 14 saves for ADM in the game.

The Tigers’ next game is against Dallas Center-Grimes at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Island Park and then they compete in a meet beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday against multiple schools at Adel Stadium.