DCG boys soccer off to blazing start, girls hang with stiff competition

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Soccer (Boys)

The Mustang boys (3-0) are off to one of the program’s best starts in recent memory as DCG has outscored opponents 27-0. By comparison to the team's last two state tournament bids in 2018 and 2019, the Mustangs had margins of 10-2 and 7-1 respectively.

Dallas Center won 6-0 against Oskaloosa (0-2) in an April 6 matchup and followed up April 8 with a 10-0 victory over Winterset (1-2).

With scoring coming on a discount so far this season, sophomore Jacob Ewers leads the team with seven goals this season followed by six from senior Eli Followwill and five from junior Kendall Bickford.

Soccer (Girls)

An early loss is but a scratch for DCG (2-1). After winning the season opener against Johnston (1-1), the Mustangs split a pair of games Saturday in Council Bluffs.

DCG won 1-0 against Spencer (2-2) off a late goal but fell 2-1 against Council Bluffs (3-1), a fellow state tournament qualifier in 2019. While a 3-0 start would have been a promising start to the season, only twice in the last decade have the Mustangs started 3-0. In that same span, they've made six state tourneys.