DCG girls track takes first, boys place second at Norwalk meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Dallas Center-Grimes put on a showcase across the board Monday at Norwalk's co-ed invitational. Against a nine-team slate, the Mustang girls' 154 team points narrowly defeated Norwalk by one point while the boys team placed second with 171 points, with plenty of highlights between the two.

Girls - 1st

Head coach Rich Kloster said the team's win was all the more impressive considering the absences the team had due to a couple of nagging injuries. But that didn't stop the Mustangs from clearing through the competition thanks to a multitude of new personal records.

"I thought we had great balance tonight," Kloster said. "Really pleased with the girls who did compete. Kileigh Lachacz won both throwing events, we set season's best times in a few different relays and many girls ran best times of the year."

The aforementioned Lachacz was the team's top contributor with 20 points after dominating both the discus (118-foot-11) and shot put (35-foot-10). She won the discus by more than 20-feet and was two feet further than the next shot-putter.

Perhaps with more state meet implications, Megan Sterbenz cruised to a 2:19.32 finish in the 800 meter run, winning by a full six seconds. Not only is that a new personal best, it also placed the senior among the state's top-five times this season.

Sterbenz was also a key part of the 4x400 relay team's shiny new 4:11.06 time, positioning the team of Grace Mikota, Hannah Little, and Vanessa Bickford as the 12th fastest crew so far. The 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relay teams also set new individual records to help boost the team's final standings.

Boys - 2nd

It was a two-team race among the boys' eight-team field. Ultimately, Norwalk's Chase McKinney as the night's top performer with 33 points was the difference-maker as he placed in four events while DCG's top performers were limited to 10 points with a more limited number of events.

Each only participating in one event, Gavin Rupp, Carter Boley, and Aidan Ramsey provided plenty of lift for the Mustangs as the team's trio of winners.

Rupp (135-foot-6) along with Brody Burgher (129-foot-2) made for quite the discus tandem as the gold and silver finishers. Their combined total distance was 34 feet further than the next closest pairing. Boley (47-foot-9.5) and Blake Willem (46-foot-5) made for just as an effective shot put pair, adding another gold and silver medal to DCG's collection, and effectively, the most dominant quartet of throwers.

Ramsey's first-place finish in the 800 meter run (1:59.65) proved to be the team's best running performance, just ahead of Owen Pries taking fourth-place in the 1,600 meter (4:57.08).