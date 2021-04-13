Van Meter track gets back in action, girls soccer debuts, boys soccer picks up first wins

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Van Meter girls and boys track teams compete in invitational

The girls and boys track teams competed in the Van Meter Invitational on April 8 against multiple schools.

The schools involved for the boys' invitational were Winterset, ADM, ACGC, Van Meter, Greene County, Cam, Panorama and Earlham. All schools but Earlham competed in the girls’ invitational.

Head Coach Rick Roberts, who coaches both the girls’ and boys’ teams, said both teams ran well considering the weather conditions.

On the girls side, Van Meter finished second overall with a score of 130.50, while the boys finished third with a score of 121.

The new season always presents a chance for new runners to stand out, and Roberts said he feels good about what he sees from some of the sophomore girls.

“On the boys side, we have a few sophomores contributing but mostly they’re juniors and seniors running in the varsity meet,” Roberts said. “So we’re pretty experienced on that side.”

In the boys invitational, junior Ganon Archer placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.58 and first in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Sophomore Aydn Netten placed second in high jump at a jump of 5-08.

The boys also placed first in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:41.00 and first in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:58.22.

On the girls side, sophomore Clare Kelly finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.37. Kelly was also first in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:17.33 and the 3,000-meter run at a time of 11:18.00.

The girls also placed first in the 800-sprint medley relay with a time of 1:56.59.

As the season progresses, Roberts said the team is trying to figure out what the best lineup will be for the conference and state qualifying meets at the end of the season.

“The end goal is at the end of the season,” Roberts said of having the team peaking at the right time.

The boys and girls teams will both compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Knoxville High School.

Girls soccer starts season strong

The Van Meter girls soccer team had their season opener last week, and despite falling in their first game, they bounced back in a big way.

The Bulldogs fell to Treynor 8-2 on Saturday, with their only goals coming from freshmen Eden Moore and Katie Lindsay. Junior goalkeeper Shae Bernhardt had a rough time at the net, allowing eight goals but saving eight more.

Van Meter was able to bounce back in its following game, when the Bulldogs played Kuemper Catholic that same day. Van Meter throttled the Knights 9-0 behind five goals from Moore.

The Bulldogs found success again Monday when they played AHSTW, taking another commanding win 10-0.

Van Meter takes on Greene County next at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Van Meter. The Bulldogs then travel to Newton High School on Saturday to play Newton at 11:30 a.m.

Boys soccer gets first wins of season

The boys soccer team picked up two wins within the last week and now sit at 2-2.

The Bulldogs played Collins-Maxwell on Friday and won 3-0. Juniors Trevin Jensen and Clark Fiala each had a goal while sophomore Will Gordon put one in the back of the net as well.

On Monday, Van Meter picked up win number two against AHSTW. The Bulldogs beat the Vikings 4-1 with scores from Jensen, Will Gordon, freshman Ben Gordon and junior Evan Oliver.

The Bulldogs play Grand View Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Van Meter before traveling to take on Greene County at 7 p.m. Friday.