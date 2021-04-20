ADM girls golf gets first win, track teams qualify 18 for Drake Relays

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls golf gets first win

The ADM girls golf team earned their first dual meet win April 15 when they competed against Woodward-Granger and won 197-224.

Head Coach Dana Brown said it was a great outing for ADM overall and she was really happy with the team’s scores.

“River Valley is our home course but it always plays pretty tough,” Brown said.

ADM had the top-four finishes of the meet from juniors Monica Thomas (47) and Emma Mellencamp (52) and seniors Liv Rickert (49) and Anna West (49). Thomas’ 47 was a personal best and earned her first place.

Brown said all four of those players are returning from two seasons ago and she was really proud of the junior and senior leadership from them.

“The girls have really taken charge and ownership of the team,” Brown said. “And I know with missing last year they’re hungry for a good year and they’re just really committed.”

Brown added that the girls have lofty goals for themselves. They have put in a lot of time in the offseason to get ready for the season, she said, and it’s nice to have the leaders pushing themselves and the team.

Although golf is both an individual and team sport, Brown said overall the team has done well with settling into a good rhythm and figuring out how best to work together.

“First and foremost it is an individual sport so we’ve been trying to really focus on number one is me versus myself, number two is our team versus everyone else,” Brown said.

Brown continued and said even though the Tigers are competing against each other, they also have to keep the team in mind, which they are working on and will continue to improve throughout the season.

For future meets and invitationals, Brown hopes the team can get more consistent in their scoring. When ADM plays Ballard at Ballard Golf and Country Club, Brown wants the Tigers to get a feel for the course, as it will be where the conference meet is as well.

ADM will next face Carroll Community School and Bondurant-Farrar at 4 p.m. April 26 at River Valley Golf Course. The Ballard meet, originally scheduled for April 20, was rescheduled to 4 p.m. April 27.

Girls track and field qualifies seven for Drake Relays

The ADM girls track and field team had a strong week. The Tigers had two meets last week — at the Pella Christian Invitational on April 13 and at the Ogden Girls Meet on April 15.

At the Pella Christian Invitational, ADM finished second overall with a total of 122 points. Pella finished first with 176 points. The Tigers placed first at the Ogden Girls Meet, earning 163 points overall.

The Tigers also had seven girls qualify for the Drake Relays.

Freshman Makayla Crannell, sophomores Geneva Timmerman, Alexa Seidl, Ella Grossman and Lauren Case, junior Olivia Tollari and senior Julia Case all qualified for the Relays.

The events ADM qualified for are the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay, as well as the long jump and 100-meter dash for Tollari and 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs for Timmerman.

Boys track and field has stellar week

The ADM boys track and field team also had a big week, placing first in both meets last week.

At the Pella Christian Invitational on April 13, the Tigers had a total score of 203 points. At the ADM Tiger Invitational, ADM placed first with 190.50 points.

The boys team qualified 11 athletes for the Drake Relays.

Freshmen Brevin Doll and Dane Beals, juniors Clay Gustafson, Caleb Crystal, Owen Higgins and Gabe Heitz and seniors Austin Younger, Tate Stine-Smith, Nathan Royer, Ethan Juergens and Nate Mueller all qualified for the Relays.

The events the Tigers qualified for are the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay, the distance medley, and the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs, which Mueller qualified for.

The Drake Relays will take place April 22-24 at Drake Stadium for both the girls and boys.