DCG sends 10 to Drake Relays, girls golf continues dominant run

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Soccer (Girls)

DCG (4-2) added two games to the win column in the past week as the Mustangs won an April 13 match 4-0 over Grinnell (1-1) and waxed Indianola (2-3) 10-0 in a chilly April 19 game led by Olivia Cyr's hat trick. Not even the 2019 state qualifying team had a 10-point shutout on its resumé.

Sandwiched between those games on April 15 was a 2-1 loss to ADM (4-2). One of the strongest Class 2A teams looking to return to the state tournament, ADM has had DCG's number in recent years as the Tigers have won five of the last six matchups.

Soccer (Boys)

The Mustangs (6-2) spent a hard-fought Saturday afternoon in Waterloo for the team's first tournament action of the season. Facing three teams with at least six wins, DCG wound up with its first two L's of the season.

A 2-0 win over host Waterloo West (6-4) got the day moving in the right direction. Then Pleasant Valley (7-1) and Cedar Falls (6-1) stepped in the way with consecutive 2-0 and 3-0 wins over the Mustangs.

DCG will look to right the ship against Indianola (1-4). The Mustangs have not lost three consecutive games since 2017 when the team finished 10-7.

Track (Girls)

Due to impending weather conditions, DCG's home invitational on April 20 was canceled, leaving the Mustangs' appearance at Urbandale's invite on April 15 as the lone varsity appearance over the week.

Overall, DCG had five girls finish among the top-three in their events. Per usual, sophomore throwing standout Kileigh Lachacz was a headline act as she took second with a 36-foot-3.25 shot put and won the discus with a 125-foot throw for her new PR. Tying her own record, sophomore Bailey Macumber took third in the long jump with a distance of 16-feet-4.5.

Megan Sterbenz continues her impressive senior campaign with a new best time of 2 minutes 19.32 seconds in the 800 meter run, good for third. Vanessa Bickford cruised to a new low of 1:07.77 in the 400 meter hurdles for third and holds the best time among all freshman by two seconds and will run at Thursday's Drake Relays.

She'll be joined Thursday by Lachacz (discus), Cambrie Smith (3000 meter) Sterbenz (800 meter), and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Track (Boys)

Aidan Ramsey continued his dominant junior campaign on April 15 at the Waukee Invitational with two wins and a second-place finish. With more times of 4:24.88 and 9:34.80, he won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs with more than 10 seconds of separation. Timed at 1:59.65, he took second place in the 800 in a photo finish and lost by six-hundredths of a second. He'll run both events at Thursday's Drake Relays.

Ramsey will be joined by his distance partners in the 1600 medley relay, Carter Boley in the shot put, and both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay team.

Golf (Girls)

The season has been a cakewalk for the Mustangs so far as the team has won all three of its events two weeks into the season. Most recently, DCG polished its game with a score of 185 at the Beaver Creek Golf Club against Newton (199) and Indianola (230).

DCG held three of the top-five spots as Kaylin Petrak (41) took second and was followed by Emerson Kleis (46) and Laura Klaessy (47).

Golf (Boys)

DCG is nothing but consistent this year. Through four meets, the Mustangs' team score has ranged between 345-359. In consecutive events on April 15 and 16, the team placed third at the Woodward Invitational with a 351 score and placed seventh with a 353 score at Pella.

Blake Perrin topped DCG's scorecard at both events with scores of 83 and 87. Freshman Jonathan Howard tied him at the latter.