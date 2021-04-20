Van Meter golf teams compete in Ames, boys track has strong week

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Boys golf competes in varsity quad

The Van Meter boys golf team competed in the Varsity Quadrangular on April 16 at Ames Golf and Country Club against Gilbert, North Polk and South Hamilton. The Bulldogs finished second out of the four with a score of 179. Gilbert placed first with a score of 145.

Junior Dylan Sherlock was the highest finisher for Van Meter, finishing in seventh and shooting a 39.

Three other golfers finished inside the top 15 for Van Meter. Sophomore Carter Durflinger and freshman John Braun tied for 11th with a shot of 46 while senior Zach Pleggenkuhle placed 13th at a shot of 48.

The boys golf team next competes in the WCAC Meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasantville High School.

Girls golf participates in triangular

The girls golf team competed in the Home Triangular on April 13 at the Ames Country Club against Gilbert and Ogden.

The Bulldogs finished with a score of 188, good for second place and three shots behind first-place finisher Gilbert, which finished with a 185.

Senior Kylie Carey was the meet runner-up with a score of 43, while senior London Wille finished third with a 44.

Also placing in the top 10 was junior Shae Bernhardt at fifth place with a 49, freshman Emma Bruins with a 52 in eighth place and freshman Danielle Jones in 10th with a 55.

The girls golf team will compete in the WCAC Meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasantville High School before traveling to an invitational on Saturday at Nevada High School.

Girls track and field competes in two meets

The girls track and field team took part in two meets the past week — the Earlham Coed on April 13 and the Panther Relays on April 15.

The Bulldogs finished first out of 15 schools at the Earlham Coed, racking up 103 points. Sophomore Clare Kelly led the team in points with 18 from a first-place finish in the 1,500-meter run and a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter run.

Sophomore Mary Kelly was the next highest in points with 17.50. She finished first in the 400-meter hurdles and fourth in the 400-meter dash.

At the Panther Relays, Van Meter came in fifth out of eight schools with 85 points. Clare Kelly once again led in points with 15, while Mary Kelly was second with 13 points.

The Bulldogs’ next shot at competition comes against West Central Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Central Valley High School.

Boys track and field has strong week

The boys track and field team competed in the same two meets as the girls team, with strong results in both.

At the Earlham Coed, the Bulldogs finished second with 129 overall points. Junior Casey Trudo led the Bulldogs with 19 points, placing second in the 400-meter hurdles, fourth in the 400-meter dash and fifth in discus.

The Bulldogs placed first overall at the Panther Relays, collecting 126 total points.

Sophomore Aydn Netten had a team-leading 18.50 points from a second-place finish in the 800-meter run and second-place finish in the high jump. Junior Ganon Archer followed with 17 points off a first-place finish in the high jump.

The boys track team will next compete against West Central Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Central Valley High School.