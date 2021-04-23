DCG has one of the busiest programs at the Drake Relays

Sean Cordy

Dallas Center-Grimes proved to be one of the busiest schools Thursday at the Drake Relays as the Mustangs participated in 11 solo and relay events. Follow along for how the day shook out for DCG minute-by-minute.

9:29 a.m. (Boys 3200m)

Running in his first of three events, senior Aidan Ramsey had every expectation to bring home at least one medal. After one lap, there was nothing in his way as he stayed among the top five in the pack the whole way and finished fourth with a time of 9 minutes 18.63 seconds. That shed more than 15 seconds from his previous best this season.

10 a.m. (Boys Shot Put)

With a previous record of 51-feet-7, Carter Boley had been a top thrower at most every meet this season. Against a field of Iowa's biggest athletes, Boley landed in 22nd place and topped out at 47 feet after three attempts.

10:01 a.m. (Boys 4x100m prelim)

While Boley was beginning his event, DCG's relay team of Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwe, Josh Hendricks and Zach Brand looked to qualify for the 4x100 finals. Competition proved stiff as their previous record of 43.51 seconds would have placed 10th. Crossing the finish line in 44.10 seconds, DCG officially placed 22nd.

10:19 a.m. (Girls 4x800m)

The Mustangs kicked into another gear as Grace Mikota, Mirandą Muhlstein, Hannah Little and Megan Sterbenz placed sixth in the 4x800. Timed at 9:39.25, the quartet dropped their record by nearly seven seconds.

11:37 a.m. (Boys 1600m Medley)

With half of the 4x100 team plus Aiden Ramsey and Jacob Hauschen, the Mustangs found themselves in ninth place with a time of 3:37.87.

1 p.m. (Girls Discus)

Kileigh Lachacz made a name for herself as a premier thrower. Not only was she the top sophomore by than 12 feet, of the 24 girls, she was one of just three girls to hit at least 120 feet on three attempts. Her best mark of 122-feet-2 placed sixth overall.

1:18 p.m. (Boys 4x200m)

Back on the track, the relay team of Caden Grimes, Jacob Hauschen, Gavin Todd and Zach Brand cruised to a 1:31.29 finish for 14th place to beat their qualifying time by almost half a second.

2:01 p.m. (Girls 800m)

After sitting in seventh place after the first half, Megan Sterbenz dug in to take two seconds off her previous PR and slid into fourth place with a time of 2:17.64.

2:14 p.m. (Girls 400m Hurdles)

Surrounded by 23 juniors or seniors in the event, DCG star freshman Vanessa Bickford stood tall at 14th place after finishing in 1:07.49. Yet another PR for the Mustangs, Bickford now holds a two-second advantage over the next-fastest freshman time this season.

2:33 p.m. (Boys 1600m)

In his final event of the day Aiden Ramsey set his new PR by .62 seconds with a new time of 4:24.26 for sixth place.

2:49 p.m. (Girls 4x400m)

Wrapping up DCG's efforts at Drake, the relay team of Grace Mikota, Megan Sterbenz, Hannah Little and Vanessa Bickford took 20th place with a time of 4:12.26, falling back a second from their previous time.