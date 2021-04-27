ADM soccer teams pick up wins, boys golf has busy week

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls and boys soccer take down two teams

Both the ADM girls and boys soccer teams added two wins to their records when the Tigers took on Nevada and Carroll this past week.

The girls battled Nevada on April 20 and won on penalty kicks.

Throughout both regulation and overtime, the Cubs and Tigers were scoreless, so the game went to penalty kicks. ADM was able to put four in the back of the net while Nevada had two, thus giving the Tigers the victory.

The girls had a commanding win over Carroll on April 23, winning 10-0. Senior Ashlyn Watt led the charge for the Tigers with four goals, while sophomore Alexa Seidl added two more. Sophomore goalkeeper Dani Person kept a clean sheet with one save.

On the boys side, the Tigers beat Nevada 2-1. Senior Josh Pike had both goals for ADM while senior goalkeeper Logan Krantz recorded three saves.

Against Carroll, ADM won 5-0. Pike again had two goals, but the other three goals were evenly distributed between seniors Zach Schippers, Jacob Yanacek and Zaine Madren.

The Tigers both play against Winterset at 7 p.m. April 29, with the girls playing at Winterset and the boys playing at Adel Stadium.

Girls golf places second in invitational

The ADM girls golf team competed in the B-F Triangular on April 26 against Carroll and Bondurant-Farrar.

ADM placed second overall with a team score of 215. Carroll was first with a score of 200 while Bondurant-Farrar recorded a score of 285.

Junior Emma Mellencamp and senior Liv Rickert were the top performers for ADM, tying for third with a shot of 49.

Sophomore Tess Kenny was next for the Tigers in seventh place with a score of 58 while senior Anna West was the only other Tiger in the top 10 at 10th place shooting a 59.

ADM next plays Woodward-Granger at 1 p.m. April 29 at Woodward-Granger.

Boys golf has busy week of meets

The boys golf team had three meets this past week — two duals and one invitational.

On April 22, ADM competed against Ballard and won 159-189.

The Tigers had the top three performers, with junior Sam Hlas being meet medalist with a score of 38. Senior Grant Garton was meet runner-up with a shot of 39 while freshman Finn Garton came in third with a score of 40.

ADM competed in an invitational April 24 against three other schools and came in second with a score of 312.

Freshman Easton Korrell and Hlas were the top performers for the Tigers, tying for fourth with a score of 76. Finn and Grant Garton were the other two in the top 10, with Finn placing eighth at a score of 79 and Grant placing ninth at a shot of 81.

The Tigers just lost to Carroll on April 26, falling 151-157. Grant Garton was meet runner-up again with a score of 37 while senior Lucas Curry was the other Tiger in the top five at third with a score of 38.

The Tigers next play in a triangular with Winterset and Boone at 4 p.m. April 29 at Lakeview Country Club.