Korsching leads DCG soccer to wins, golf hangs with top teams

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

While Dallas Center-Grimes’ week was highlighted by the team’s bevy of talent at the Drake Relays, there was plenty of other Mustang activity. (Note: Activities covered April 20-26)

Golf (Girls)

The Mustang train slowed down for a brief pitstop in Ankeny. After cruising to four straight wins to open the season, DCG placed fifth of 11 teams at an invitational on April 22. With a team score of 385, all of 20 strokes separated DCG from second prize. There simply was no competing with top-ranked Valley's 330 score.

That has little bearing on the Mustangs' season outlook as a whole. The team's first showing on a full 18 only trails Newton's low of 359 in the Little Hawkeye Conference race. DCG still has a competitive edge with the conference's lowest adjusted-nine hole average of 186.75.

Such standings have been made possible by the trio of Kaylin Petrak, Emerson Kleis and Laura Klaessay, all ranked among the conference's top five solo scores.

Golf (Boys)

For better or worse, DCG's season through three weeks has been marked by great consistency. After a third place finish on April 22 at the second Little Hawkeye Conference meet with a score of 357, the Mustangs have now finished second or third in four of five meets this season. There's been very little variance in the overall performances as scores have ranged from 345-359.

Right in line with their season averages, Blake Perrin (82) and Zach Ross (85) placed second and fourth respectively. DCG and top-ranked Pella were the only two schools with multiple top-five solo performances.

Soccer (Girls)

Since the loss against ADM, DCG (6-2) is on a three-game win streak as the Mustangs won both of their matchups in the past week.

At home on April 23, they handled Nevada (3-4) with a 4-0 win. Teams were averaging just over one per game against the Cubs before Friday and their previous largest loss of the season was by two points. Kylie Knief got the ball rolling before Avery Korsching punched in two herself.

DCG wrote a similar story Monday at home with a 4-1 win over Winterset (3-3) as the Huskies had an average margin of 5.2-3 this season. Korsching and Olivia Cyr made a strong one-two punch with two goals apiece. Korsching now has multiple scores in three games this season.

Soccer (Boys)

With a 3-1 loss at Nevada (7-1-1) on April 23, DCG (7-3) has lost three of its last four games for the first time since 2017. DCG took on Pella Christian on April 27. After that, the Mustangs have a week to regroup before a big showcase against Pella (8-2).