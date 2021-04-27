Van Meter golf wins invitational, looks ahead to tournament play

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Van Meter boys golf does well at invitational

The Van Meter boys golf team competed in the Nevada Varsity Coed Invitational on April 24, where both Bulldogs teams combined to win with a score of 719.

Van Meter competed against Nevada and Ballard, with Nevada finishing in second with a score of 744 and Ballard placed third with a score of 783.

Boys golf head coach Addison Boughton gave credit to the girls team, who placed first on the girls side with a score of 361.

“I thought we played well, especially at the top of our lineup,” Boughton said. “Dylan Sherlock played really well.”

Sherlock, a junior, was the top performer for the Bulldogs, shooting an 83 at the invitational. Boughton said Sherlock has played consistently all year and has had a solid year so far.

Aside from Sherlock, other top performers placing in the top 10 for Van Meter were senior Jacob Blomgren, who shot a 90, sophomore Carter Durflinger (91), sophomore Hagan Miller (94) and senior Zach Pleggenkuhle (101).

Boughton said the upperclassmen like Sherlock, Blomgren and Pleggenkuhle have been leaders all year for the team, since the Bulldogs have a number of younger guys on the team.

The invitational was Van Meter’s first 18-hole meet of the season and Boughton said playing an 18-hole course isn’t quite the same as playing nine. He added that his team is in good shape, but if players aren’t used to playing 18 holes, especially on an unfamiliar course, it can be a little different.

After competing in the WCAC meet against multiple schools on April 27 at Woodward-Granger, their next opportunity comes April 30 during an invitational in Winterset.

Boughton said going forward, he wants his team to focus on getting their short game dialed in, especially as they head into tournament play.

“I feel like our best golf is ahead of us yet this year,” Boughton said.

Girls soccer has strong week

The girls soccer team had three games over the past week wherein they went 2-1.

The Bulldogs first played Panorama on April 22 where they fell 4-2. Junior Zoie Vaught and freshman Eden Moore were the scorers in the game against the Panthers.

Van Meter quickly turned it around April 23 when it played Clarke. The Bulldogs toppled the Indians 16-0. Senior Lily Bardwell led the charge with six goals while Moore added four more.

On April 26, the Bulldogs had another strong game, defeating West Central Valley 8-1.

The Bulldogs next play North Polk at 7 p.m. April 30 at North Polk High School.

Boys track and field places second, first

The Bulldogs competed in two meets within the past week and did well at both.

On April 22, the boys track and field team competed in the West Central Valley Relays against nine other teams. Van Meter placed second overall with a team score of 126.

Many members of the team contributed to the team score, but the Bulldogs were led by senior Creighton Netten with 14 points. Netten placed first overall in the 400-meter hurdles. Junior Ganon Archer was the next highest scorer with 13 points. He placed third in the high jump, fourth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

The Bulldogs also competed in the Bengal Relays on April 26 where they took first place with a score of 132.

Leading the team was sophomore Aydn Netten with 15 points. He placed first in the 800-meter run and third in the high jump.

The Bulldogs next compete in the Dave Tapps Invitational at 4 p.m. April 29 at Van Meter High School.